East Bengal Run Riot With 7-2 Win, Kolkata Derby Awaits In IFA Shield Final

East Bengal FC stormed into the IFA Shield final with a thumping 7-2 win over NorthEast United FC on Monday, setting up another high-profile Kolkata derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The second semi-final at Kishore Bharati Krirangan turned into a one-sided affair as East Bengal produced a dominant attacking display to sweep aside NorthEast United and book their place in the title clash.

David Lalhansanga was the star of the night for East Bengal, scoring a hat-trick to lead his side's emphatic victory. Rohit, Chris, Ake Loba and Lukas Zielinski were the other scorers for the Red and Gold brigade.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Although NorthEast United took the lead within two minutes through Lachenpa's goal, David Lalhansanga equalised in the 11th minute.

ALSO READ: Premier League Opens First 'PL Park' In India, Brings Football Closer To Fans

NorthEast United managed two goals through Alaaeddine Yahia, but they were unable to keep pace with East Bengal's relentless attack.

East Bengal FC went into half-time with a 3-1 lead, but Antonio López Habas' side stepped up the tempo after the break and went on a scoring spree.

The Highlanders, who had reached the semi-finals after an unbeaten group-stage campaign, eventually suffered a heavy defeat.

East Bengal's victory means the IFA Shield final will feature another Kolkata derby. Mohun Bagan had already secured their place in the final after defeating Punjab FC in the first semi-final in a dramatic penalty shootout, following a draw in regulation time.

The clash will give East Bengal and Mohun Bagan another opportunity to settle their rivalry on a major stage. The two Kolkata teams will face each other on Thursday, October 8, with both sides aiming to lift the title before the commencement of the 2026 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The two Kolkata giants have already faced each other in a high-profile final this season, adding further excitement to the upcoming IFA Shield title clash.

ALSO READ: AFC Nations League May Change Asia's World Cup Route: What It Means For India?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.