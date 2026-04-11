CSK Vs DC IPL 2026 Preview: Likely XI, Weather, Players To Watch, H2H, Live Streaming

A struggling Chennai Super Kings will take on well-settled Delhi Capitals in match 18 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The CSK faithful are searching for answers after a dismal start to the season. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has been comprehensively beaten by Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table.

There are several concerns for the five-time champions. Sanju Samson's form from the 2026 T20 World Cup seems to have deserted him. Gaikwad, too, hasn't been amongst the runs. The bowling also looks a bit toothless with the team picking a total of 10 wickets across three matches.

There is uncertainty over MS Dhoni's return. Overseas batter Dewald Brevis has missed the first three matches due to an injury. Amid such doom and gloom, young batters Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan have shown some promise.

While Mhatre played a marvelous knock of 73 off 43 balls against Punjab, Sarfaraz was impressive in his innings of 50 from 25 balls against Bengaluru. Things need to change dramatically if CSK have any hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals arrive in Chennai reeling from a heart-stopping loss to Gujarat Titans. Chasing 210, DC looked out of the race until a late cameo brought the equation down to 2 runs off 2 balls.

However, a refused single from David Miller and a chaotic final-ball run-out of Kuldeep Yadav handed GT a narrow escape. That late-over confusion overshadowed a masterclass from KL Rahul, whose 92 off 52 balls deserved a better finish. Despite that hiccup, DC remains a formidable side, backed by Sameer Rizvi's red-hot form and a disciplined bowling unit featuring Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan.

Before the defeat, DC had registered comfortable wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

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Weather and Pitch

The sky is expected to remain clear for most part of the day. Temperature is expected to be around 30°C.

The last match played here was a high scoring one as 419 runs were scored in less that 40 overs. Expect the pitch to assist the batters.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 31

Chennai Super Kings wins: 19

Delhi Capitals wins: 12

Players to watch:

Dewald Brevis (Chennai Super Kings): If Brevis returns to CSK's lineup then he immediately adds more heft to the team's batting. Brevis is known for his attacking batting and attractive shots. CSK desperately needs his presence in the team.

KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals): Rahul's knock of 92 is the highest individual score of the season so far. His innings showed that he is again going to have a big season. If Rahul starts off well then he releases a lot of pressure from the rest of the batting order.

Playing XI

CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt.), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Anshul Khamboj, Matt Henry.

DC: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (capt.), Vipraj Nigan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.

LIVE Telecast

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports channels.

LIVE Stream

CSK vs DC can also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app.

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