Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match On TV, Online In India?

Nepal and USA will lock horns in match 105 of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Kathmandu,

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is a 14-team tournament, which will act as a qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Of the 14 teams competing in the main tournament, 10 full-member nations qualify automatically through rankings and host status, while the remaining four will secure their spots via the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

The Cricket World Cup League 2 features eight teams — Scotland, USA, Netherlands, Oman, Namibia, Canada, Nepal and the UAE — and is held over a three-year cycle, with the top four teams advancing to the World Cup Qualifier.

USA are currently placed second in the ICC CWC League 2 standings with 18 wins and seven defeats. Milind Kumar leads their batting charts with 1,020 runs, while Saurabh Netravalkar is their top wicket-taker with 37 scalps.

USA suffered a narrow two-run DLS defeat against Scotland in their previous match. Chasing 322 in a rain-shortened 47-over game, Saiteja Mukkamalla starred with 104 off 75 balls and Smit Patel added 72, but the lower order failed to finish the chase before rain halted play.

Nepal, meanwhile, sit seventh on the table with eight wins and 15 losses. Dipendra Singh Airee is their leading run-scorer with 675 runs, while Sandeep Lamichhane has picked up 35 wickets.

Nepal also lost to Scotland by two runs via the DLS method in their last outing. Dipendra Singh Airee scored 55 and Gulshan Jha smashed 61 off 35 balls in the chase, but rain ended the match with Nepal just short of the target.

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Possible Playing XI

USA: Smit Patel (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monak Patel (capt.), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheik, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Head to Head (last 5 games)

USA wins: 4

Nepal wins: 1

Match Time

The match is scheduled to begin from 9.15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

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