Q4 Results Today: Vodafone Idea, Atul Auto, Delhivery, Latent View Analytics Among 50+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Over 50 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 16. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on May 16 include UNO Minda, Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, Genus Power Infrastructures, Atul Auto, Latent View Analytics and KEC International. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 16

3P Land Holdings Ltd., Aarcon Facilities Ltd., Anmol India Ltd., Archit Organosys Ltd., Atul Auto Ltd., Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd., Celebrity Fashions Ltd., Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd., Creative Castings Ltd., Captain Technocast Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., Dharani Finance Ltd., Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd., Diffusion Engineers Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., Duncan Engineering Ltd., GeeCee Ventures Ltd., Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd., GEM Enviro Management Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., G M Polyplast Ltd., Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Krishna Filament Industries Ltd., Krishna Ventures Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Maithan Alloys Ltd.

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., MPF Systems Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd., Oswal Pumps Ltd., Polytex India Ltd., Pradeep Metals Ltd., Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd., Rikhav Securities Ltd., Rishiroop Ltd., Rolex Rings Ltd., Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd., Sportking India Ltd., Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd., Systematix Securities Ltd., Tashi India Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd., UNO Minda Ltd., Valiant Organics Ltd., Western Carriers (India) Ltd.

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Vodafone Idea Q3 Results

Telecom major Vodafone Idea trimmed its consolidated losses during the December quarter, with losses narrowing to Rs 5,286 crore against Rs 6,609 crore reported in Q3FY25. Quarterly revenue from operations came in at Rs 11,323 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting a 2% increase over Rs 11,117 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

UNO Minda Q3 Results

Auto parts manufacturer UNO Minda reported an 18.13% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.48 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 254.37 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,018.06 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 4,183.99 crore a year earlier.

KEC International Q3 Results

Consolidated net profit at the infrastructure company edged lower to Rs 127.5 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 129.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, operational revenue climbed 12.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,001 crore, aided by steady progress across key projects.

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