'Team Needs Patience': R Ashwin Slams CSK Fans For Abusing Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings' hopes of reaching the playoffs of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League came to a disappointing end following their 89-run loss against Gujarat Titans in their final league game. The failure to qualify for the playoffs for a third straight year has triggered frustration among fans on social media.

After briefly reviving their campaign mid-season, CSK's momentum collapsed with three straight defeats in the league stage, knocking them out of the race for a top-four finish.

While the entire squad struggled to deliver consistently, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad became the biggest target of criticism from supporters online. Several fans questioned his batting approach and leadership, with some even resorting to personal abuse after the team's exit.

Former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came out strongly in support of Gaikwad, condemning the toxic reactions from fans. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reminded supporters that poor form is part of every cricketer's career and urged them not to cross the line while criticising players.

"Ruturaj is a quality player. I genuinely don't understand why people are abusing him so much. Every cricketer goes through difficult phases. Look at Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians invested heavily in him, but things did not work out there. Now he is performing well for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Form changes with time, but that does not justify abusing players," Ashwin said.

Gaikwad endured a difficult season with the bat, managing 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 123.44. His inability to accelerate consistently in crucial matches became a major talking point throughout the tournament.

Ashwin also pointed out that CSK fans may need to adjust their expectations after years of unprecedented success under MS Dhoni's leadership. According to him, the franchise had set such high standards over the last two decades that supporters now expect playoff qualification every season.

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"CSK and Dhoni made fans believe for 18 years that reaching the playoffs is routine. But the IPL is different now. There are 10 teams, and the competition is tougher than ever. Any side can beat another on a given day," Ashwin explained.

He admitted that Chennai were not among the strongest teams this season, noting that most of their victories came against sides placed below them on the points table. However, Ashwin still believes the squad has promise and can bounce back in the future with the right improvements.

Despite the disappointing campaign, Ashwin's comments highlighted the need for patience as CSK enter a transition phase following the Dhoni era, with Gaikwad continuing to shoulder the responsibility of leading one of the league's most successful franchises.

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