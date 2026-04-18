Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Top-Five Race On The Line At Stamford Bridge; Where To Watch EPL Clash In India

The Premier League's top-five race enters a decisive phase as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. With five Champions League spots available this season, Chelsea enter must-win territory in their quest to secure a place in Europe's top competition.

Manchester United are third with 55 points from 32 matches, holding a slender cushion over the chasing pack. A win here would significantly strengthen their grip on a Champions League return.

Chelsea, in contrast, are sixth with 48 points from 32 games. They trail United by seven points and sit four behind fifth-placed Liverpool. Liam Rosenior's side have little margin for error, with Brentford (47), Everton (47), Brighton (46) and Sunderland (46) all in close pursuit as they target European spots.

Both teams arrive on the back of damaging home defeats that have disrupted their recent rhythm.

Chelsea were handed a 0-3 drubbing at home by Manchester City, a result that exposed their defensive frailties. The loss stalled what had been a gradual upward curve under Rosenior.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered a 1-2 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick's side struggled to break down a compact defensive setup and were punished for lapses in transition an uncharacteristic display given their recent consistency.

The Blues will be boosted by the return of Enzo Fernandez, after his two-match ban imposed by the club for comments made during the international break. However, Levi Colwill and Reece James remain unavailable, while Trevoh Chalobah faces a late fitness test.

Manchester United are dealing with defensive suspensions, with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez ruled out. Kobbie Mainoo is also a doubt after picking up an injury in the defeat to Leeds.

Alejandro Garnacho will be up against his former club, having moved last summer for £40 million. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and delivered four assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season but has started only seven of Liam Rosenior's first 20 games in charge.

For United, captain Bruno Fernandes has been leading the charge. The Portuguese maestro has eight goals and a league-high 17 assists, chasing the all-time record of 20 assists in a single season, held by Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20).

Match Details

The Chelsea versus Manchester United Premier League clash is scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 19.

Predicted XIs

Chelsea (4-2-3-1) : Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Estêvão; Joao Pedro.

: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Estêvão; Joao Pedro. Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India

The Chelsea versus Manchester United match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1/SD1 in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India

The Chelsea versus Manchester United match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

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