Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Chandigarh will take on Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group D at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Monday, November 2.
The four-day contest will be played from November 2 to 5, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the Ranji Trophy league stage.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
Chandigarh will have the advantage of playing at home, while Tamil Nadu will look to put up a strong performance away from home.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
The match will be an important opportunity for both sides to collect points in the Elite Group D standings.
ALSO READ: Who Is Auqib Nabi, The Pacer Who Left Virat Kohli Frustrated In The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs?
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Date
The Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Time
The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Venue
The match will take place at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Live Telecast In India
Selected Ranji Trophy 2026-27 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports channel in India.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Live Streaming In India
The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Squads
Chandigarh: Manan Vohra, Akshit Rana, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Rohit Dhanda, Jagjit Singh, Raj Bawa, Arjun Azad, Anirudh Kanwar, Nehal Pajni, Karthik Sandil, Nishunk Birla, Arjit Pannu, Dipender Kush.
ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's Big Statement On Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ODI Chances
Tamil Nadu: Andre Siddarth C, Athish SR, Vimal Khumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Sonu Yadav, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Ajith Ram, Deepesh Devendran, Govinth Ganesh, Jeganathan Hemchudeshan, P Saravana Kumar, Pranav Raghavendra.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.