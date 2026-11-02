Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Chandigarh will take on Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group D at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Monday, November 2.

The four-day contest will be played from November 2 to 5, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

Chandigarh will have the advantage of playing at home, while Tamil Nadu will look to put up a strong performance away from home.

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The match will be an important opportunity for both sides to collect points in the Elite Group D standings.

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Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Date

The Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Time

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Venue

The match will take place at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Live Telecast In India

Selected Ranji Trophy 2026-27 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports channel in India.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Live Streaming In India

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu: Squads

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra, Akshit Rana, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Rohit Dhanda, Jagjit Singh, Raj Bawa, Arjun Azad, Anirudh Kanwar, Nehal Pajni, Karthik Sandil, Nishunk Birla, Arjit Pannu, Dipender Kush.

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Tamil Nadu: Andre Siddarth C, Athish SR, Vimal Khumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Sonu Yadav, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Ajith Ram, Deepesh Devendran, Govinth Ganesh, Jeganathan Hemchudeshan, P Saravana Kumar, Pranav Raghavendra.

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