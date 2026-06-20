Brazil vs Haiti Likely Starting XI: Will Neymar Play In FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Clash?

Brazil will be looking to register their first win at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Haiti in a crucial Group C encounter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday. The five-time world champions enter the contest under pressure after dropping points in their opening match, while Haiti will be fighting to secure their first points of the tournament as they look keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Selecao opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. Ismael Saibari gave the North Africans the lead before Vinicius Junior produced a moment of brilliance to level the scores. Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated possession but struggled to control midfield areas and were unable to find a winner.

Haiti, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland but earned praise for their disciplined display. The CONCACAF side remained competitive throughout and showed enough defensive resilience to suggest they could trouble higher-ranked opponents in the remainder of the tournament.

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The biggest talking point remains Neymar's availability. Despite being included in Brazil's World Cup squad, the 34-year-old forward has been ruled out of the Haiti match as he continues his recovery from a calf issue. Neymar did not travel with the squad to Philadelphia as he continues his recovery.

Ancelotti is expected to make a midfield adjustment from the opening encounter, with Fabinho likely to replace Casemiro in the starting XI after being introduced at half-time against Morocco as Brazil looked to address its midfield struggles.

Haiti head coach Sébastien Migné has no major injury concerns and is expected to name an unchanged side. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will again be key in midfield, while Wilson Isidor is expected to lead the attack.

Brazil vs Haiti Likely Starting XIs:

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha.

Subs: Ederson (GK), Weverton, Bremer, Roger Ibañez, Léo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Ederson, Danilo Santos, Lucas Paquetá, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan, Igor Thiago.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Haiti (4-2-3-1): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Adé, Martin Expérience; Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Louicius Deedson, Josué Casimir, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor.

Subs: Alexandre Pierre, Josué Duverger, Duke Lacroix, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy, Leverton Pierre, Dominique Simon, Carl Sainté, Woodensky Pierre, Derrick Etienne Jr., Yassin Fortuné, Frantzdy Pierrot, Lenny Joseph, Duckens Nazon

Coach: Sebastien Migne

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