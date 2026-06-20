Brazil vs Haiti, Group C: Three Players To Watch As Selecao Target First FIFA World Cup 2026 Win

Brazil head into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash against Haiti knowing that victory is crucial after a frustrating start to the tournament. Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opener despite dominating large spells of the contest, leaving them with work to do in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

With Carlo Ancelotti's side again expected to dominate possession against a disciplined Haitian defence at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, these Brazilian stars could have a decisive influence on the outcome.

Vinicius Junior

Brazil's biggest attacking threat will once again be Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid winger rescued a point against Morocco with a trademark equaliser, making a driving run from the left wing before cutting onto his right foot to rifle it past the keeper. Vinicius was Brazil's standout performer in the opening match and will be expected to carry that form into this game.

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With Neymar unavailable due to injury, the Real Madrid forward has been the focal point of Brazil's attack. His pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations make him a constant threat, particularly against teams that defend deep. The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 50 appearances for Brazil and will be eager to add to that tally.

Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes will be tasked with helping Brazil control the midfield and create opportunities in the final third. The Newcastle United midfielder provided the assist for Vinicius' goal against Morocco and was one of the few players capable of progressing the ball consistently through central areas.

Brazil struggled for rhythm in midfield during their opener, prompting Ancelotti to introduce Fabinho at half-time. If Haiti sit back and defend in numbers, Guimaraes' passing range and ability to break defensive lines could prove crucial. The midfielder has 44 international appearances which have yielded three goals and eight assists.

Marquinhos

Captain Marquinhos will be tasked with ensuring Brazil avoid any defensive surprises. The experienced Paris Saint-Germain centre-back is the leader of a backline that looked vulnerable at times against Morocco.

Beyond his defensive duties, Marquinhos is also vital in possession. His ability to distribute the ball from deep helps Brazil sustain attacks and pin opponents inside their own half. With 106 appearances for the national team, the 32-year-old brings valuable leadership and experience to the side.

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