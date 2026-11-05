Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Test Match

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the second and final Test of their two-match series, starting on Thursday, November 5.

The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, with both teams looking to secure an important result in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

West Indies head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after registering an eight-wicket victory in the opening Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

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The hosts despite taking a 27-run first-innings lead failed to capitalise on the advantage as they were bowled out for 142 in their second innings. Jomel Warrican was the standout performer for the visitors, finishing with nine wickets in the match.

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West Indies chased down the target of 170 runs with eight wickets to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten 81 from Brandon King and a 49-run contribution from John Campbell. The visitors will now look to seal the series with another victory, while Bangladesh will be keen to put up a stronger performance and level the contest.

The hosts have also made a change to their squad for the second Test, with Amite Hasan coming in for Mominul Haque. The latter has been ruled out after sustaining a head injury during the opening match and will have to observe the mandatory concussion stand-down period.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Date And Time

The second Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies will begin on Thursday, November 5, with play scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

The match will run until November 9.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Venue

The second Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: World Test Championship Standings

Bangladesh are currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, having won three, lost three and drawn one of their seven matches. They have a points percentage of 47.62.

West Indies, meanwhile, are eighth in the nine-team standings, with three wins, eight defeats and two draws from 13 matches. They have a points percentage of 26.92.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Head-To-Head Record In Tests

Matches Played: 23

Bangladesh: 5

West Indies: 16

Drawn: 2

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

No television broadcast channel has been confirmed for the upcoming fixture in India.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies second Test live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Amite Hasan.

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West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham, Shamar Springer.

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