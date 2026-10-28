Bayern Munich vs Magdeburg Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch DFB-Pokal Match On TV, Online?

Bayern Munich will take on FC Magdeburg in the second round of the 2026-27 DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, October 28. The German giants will host the second-division side at the Allianz Arena, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.
Bayern enter the contest as favourites, but Magdeburg will be hoping to produce another upset against one of Germany's most successful clubs.
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The visitors have history on their side, having eliminated Bayern on penalties in the second round of the competition in November 2000.
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Bayern began their 2026-27 DFB-Pokal campaign with a 4-1 victory over VfL Osnabrück in the first round. They will now look to continue their cup run at home against Magdeburg.
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Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Kickoff Time
The DFB-Pokal 2026-27 match will be played at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, October 29.
Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Venue
The match will be played at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)
Bayern Munich: W-D-W-D-D
FC Magdeburg: W-L-D-W-D
Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: How To Watch Live Telecast?
No Television broadcaster has been confirmed as of now for the upcoming contest.
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Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.
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