Bayern Munich vs Magdeburg Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch DFB-Pokal Match On TV, Online?

Bayern Munich will take on FC Magdeburg in the second round of the 2026-27 DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, October 28. The German giants will host the second-division side at the Allianz Arena, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.

Bayern enter the contest as favourites, but Magdeburg will be hoping to produce another upset against one of Germany's most successful clubs.

The visitors have history on their side, having eliminated Bayern on penalties in the second round of the competition in November 2000.

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Bayern began their 2026-27 DFB-Pokal campaign with a 4-1 victory over VfL Osnabrück in the first round. They will now look to continue their cup run at home against Magdeburg.

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Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Kickoff Time

The DFB-Pokal 2026-27 match will be played at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, October 29.

Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Venue

The match will be played at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Bayern Munich: W-D-W-D-D

FC Magdeburg: W-L-D-W-D

Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: How To Watch Live Telecast?

No Television broadcaster has been confirmed as of now for the upcoming contest.

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Bayern Munich Vs 1. FC Magdeburg: How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.

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