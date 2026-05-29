Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Australia are on a tour to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting on May 30 in Rawalpindi. Following the series opener, both sides will travel to Lahore for the final two fixtures at the Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and June 4. Each fixture in the series is slated to begin at 5 p.m. IST. Australia last travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral ODI contest in 2022, a campaign that saw the home side overturn an early setback to emerge 2-1 winners.

Having swept Australia 3-0 in the Lahore T20I series earlier this year, Pakistan now turn their attention to the 50-over format, with expectations high for another gripping showdown between the two sides. As preparations intensify ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year, the upcoming series provides both sides with another important platform to test their squads and strengthen their rhythm in one-day cricket.

After completing the Pakistan leg, Australia are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for six limited-overs fixtures: three ODIs in Dhaka beginning June 9 and three T20Is in Chattogram commencing June 17.

Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia's upcoming ODI tour of Pakistan due to an ankle injury, dealing the visitors a significant setback before the series begins. Josh Inglis is set to lead the side in the three-match contest.

Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the captaincy for Pakistan's ODI assignment, with the selectors also bringing back Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim, all of whom sat out the March series in Bangladesh.

Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Schedule

Date Time (IST) Venue May 30 5 p.m. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi June 2 5 p.m. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore June 4 5 p.m. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Live Streaming

The live streaming for the Pakistan vs Australia 2026 ODI series will be available on the official PCB Live platform. Cricket fans in India can watch the match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

In Australia, all the three ODI matches will be available on Kayo Sports and Cricket

Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Squads

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.

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