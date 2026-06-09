Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs AUS 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

After losing the ODI series against Pakistan last week, Australia will face Bangladesh in a six-match while-ball tour starting June 9. For the ODIs, Australia will be without Mitch Marsh, who is recovering from an ankle injury, along with his opening partner Travis Head, who has been granted personal leave for the entire tour. Fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also miss the Bangladesh series.

“We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series; however, he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury. Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I Series,” national selector Tony Dodemaide told cricket.com.au. He added, “Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top-end Test Series against Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will enter the series with a familiar group of players after some good performances in recent ODI matches. Bangladesh have won their past three bilateral men's ODI series, where they defeated West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand at home.

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Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the match, while key performers such as Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das will look to put in a strong performance. Bangladesh have named their squad for the first two ODIs so far, but all three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The T20I leg of the tour begins on June 17 after the conclusion of the ODIs on June 14.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Date And Time

The first ODI match of the three-match series between Australia vs Bangladesh will take place on June 9. It will start at 10:30 a.m. IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Venue

The first ODI of the three-match series between Australia vs Bangladesh is scheduled to take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast

There is no live television broadcast for the Australia vs Bangladesh matches in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming

The live streaming of the 1st ODI match between Australia vs Bangladesh will be available live on the FanCode app and website.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Toss Update

Australia won the toss and opted to field

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (C and WK), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikot, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

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