Rs 5 Lakh Lump Sum vs Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP: Which Creates More Wealth?

Lump sum and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) are two popular ways of investing in mutual funds. While lump sum involves investing a large amount at once, SIP allows investors to put in smaller amounts at regular intervals.

In a lump sum investment, the money is fully invested immediately. This allows it to potentially grow faster if markets perform well. However, it also carries higher short-term risk. If the portfolio is exposed to market fluctuations from the start, returns can be disappointing.

On the other hand, SIP involves investing smaller amounts regularly, such as monthly or weekly. This approach reduces risk by spreading investments over time. This can also help average out market ups and downs.

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Both methods have their own benefits, risks and utilities. Investors with access to both may wonder how they can best maximise their returns. Whether lumpsum can work faster or SIPs are better.

A quick calculation shows that under identical conditions, a lump sum is likely to benefit more due to higher power of compounding from the start. But is it suitable for everyone - let's see.

SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 8.3 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 4,98,000

Estimated returns: Rs 3,57,505

Total value: Rs 8,55,505

Lumpsum:

Investment amount: Rs 5,00,000

Investment duration: 8.3 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 5,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 7,80,794

Total value: Rs 12,80,794

What To Consider Before Investing:

Before choosing between a lump sum investment and a SIP, investors should assess their financial goals, risk tolerance and market conditions. People usually opt for SIPs through their regular income and lump sum when they get a bonus or a gift.

While lump sum investments have the potential for high returns, market timing can play a significant role in the returns. An investment made during unfavourable conditions can lead to poor outcomes and financial stress. As a result, investors with low to moderate risk appetite for mutual funds may consider the SIP route as it gives greater flexibility and peace and mind.

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Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purpose. Please consult registered financial advisors before taking investment decisions.

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