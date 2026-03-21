Athletes Don't Need Money After Success, They Need It Early, Says JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh

Last year, Mumbai hosted India's first major international squash tournament since 2018 — the Indian Open — which also marked the country's first-ever PSA Squash Copper event. The tournament was held at the iconic Bombay Gymkhana, as the nation's financial capital welcomed several top squash stars, including leading Indian players. JSW Sports, the sporting division of the JSW Group, backed the event and added it to its growing portfolio of intellectual properties.

The tournament has returned to the city and is being held at the Cricket Club of India this time. Recognised by the Professional Squash Association, the tournament has continued to build on the success of its 2025 edition, which was ranked among the Top 10 Iconic PSA Events of the year. This recognition marked a significant milestone for professional squash in India and underscored the tournament's rising stature on the global circuit.

With squash included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, tournaments like the Indian Open will create regular, high-quality competitive opportunities for Indian players as they aim for medals two years from now.

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On the sidelines of the Indian Open, NDTV Profit interacted with Divyanshu Singh, CEO of JSW Sports, the sporting division of the JSW conglomerate. In a freewheeling conversation, the former tennis player addressed several issues concerning Indian sport. Excerpts from the interview are below:

What made JSW invest in the India Open Squash Tournament?

Divyanshu Singh: We invested and partnered with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) to bring more squash tournaments to India.

For Indian sport to improve, it is very important that athletes get to play more competitive tournaments. So we started with a plan to host three tournaments per year. The PSA Indian Open is the biggest among them, and we began with that. It is part of a three-year commitment leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Squash is now an Olympic sport, which adds to its importance. Last year was amazing for Indian squash, we hosted the PSA Indian Open, saw players like Anahat Singh perform brilliantly, and overall Indian participation improved significantly.

Today, we have seven Indians in the top 100 globally, India recently won the World Squash Cup, and Anahat is in the top 20. This momentum is largely due to increased exposure and competition.

Ultimately, it is about two goals: developing the sport and building a self-sustainable ecosystem. Increasing viewership, fan engagement, and attendance will help squash, and other sports, grow in India.

How has squash's inclusion in the LA Olympics impacted the sport?

Divyanshu Singh: It creates hype, awareness, and increased media coverage. In India, non-cricket athletes often become stars only after winning Olympic medals.

So naturally, there is a lot of excitement among athletes and stakeholders. Everyone is now looking forward to LA 2028 with renewed motivation.

Can you chart the growth of squash in India over the last 3–4 years?

Divyanshu Singh: We are seeing more athletes coming through, which indicates a strong talent pipeline. Many players are also using squash as a pathway into the NCAA system in the US, combining sport and education. However, accessibility remains a challenge. There is a shortage of courts, and most are located in elite clubs. For squash to grow, we need more academies, better infrastructure, and wider access to coaching.

How does JSW decide which sports or athletes to invest in?

Divyanshu Singh: Our focus is on disciplines where India has strong performance potential and a solid foundation. For example, we prioritise athletics (which has the most Olympic events), wrestling (India's most successful individual Olympic sport), and boxing.

Our approach is performance-driven. With support from over 40 corporate donors, we ensure that investments deliver measurable outcomes and value.

JSW Sports is associated with teams like Bengaluru FC (football), Delhi Capitals (cricket), and Haryana Steelers (kabaddi). What is your philosophy behind building successful franchises?

Divyanshu Singh: Franchise ownership is largely driven by business and economics. These are valuation assets, so we assess viability, break-even timelines, and ROI. Different sports have different economics, cricket operates at a much larger scale, kabaddi has become financially viable, while football is currently going through a reset phase.

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Beyond business, franchises are also tools for development. For instance, through Bengaluru FC, we run one of India's largest football academy programs. Similarly, we've established grassroots academies in kabaddi. So franchises help both commercially and in developing the sport at the grassroots level.

What gaps has JSW identified in the Indian sporting ecosystem?

Divyanshu Singh: There are several gaps. First is early-stage funding, athletes need financial support at the beginning of their careers, not after they become successful.

Second is athlete education and mentorship. India struggles with doping issues, so awareness and education are crucial. We also focus on performance planning, financial literacy, and balancing sport with education.

At our institutes, we emphasise sports science, coaching, and a holistic approach, combining development with commercial sustainability.

Which sports beyond cricket have the highest commercial potential in India?

Divyanshu Singh: Kabaddi is currently the second most-viewed sport, followed by football. However, the landscape is evolving.

Earlier, media rights were the biggest revenue driver, but that is becoming more challenging. Future growth will depend on digital-first and social-first models. The third and fourth most popular sports are still open spaces, and emerging sports have the opportunity to capture them.

You studied in Leipzig, Germany. What can India learn from their sports ecosystem?

Divyanshu Singh: The biggest takeaway is governance. Sports federations there — at national, state, and city levels — are highly professional and well-structured.

They focus on performance, grassroots development, and financial sustainability. That strong governance is the foundation of a successful sporting nation.

How close is JSW Sports to achieving its goal of building a sporting culture in India?

Divyanshu Singh: A sporting culture depends on three things: participation, performance, and consumption.

India is strong in passive consumption, millions watch events like the Indian Premier League. But active participation is very low. Gym penetration is under 0.2%, and only about 2.5 million people run regularly.

We also lack a strong culture of following sports at school and college levels.

To truly build a sporting culture, all three aspects must grow together. Initiatives like tournaments help create local heroes and drive fan engagement, which is a step in the right direction.

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