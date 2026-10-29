Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs ZIM 2nd T20I

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the second T20I of their three-match series on Thursday, October 29. The contest will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan head into the match with a 1-0 lead after winning the opening T20I by 37 runs on October 27. Captain Ibrahim Zadran and his team will look to extend their advantage and seal the series with a match to spare.
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Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back after the opening defeat. Led by Sikandar Raza, the visitors will aim to level the series and take the contest into a decider.
All three T20Is of the series are being played in Sharjah, with the final match scheduled for Sunday, November 1.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Date And Time
The second T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday, October 29. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Venue
The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
We go again today! 🙌 After putting on a clinical performance in the first T20I, #AfghanAtalan are all set to meet the Chevrons again this evening in the 2nd T20I match. 🤩 🏟️ Sharjah Cricket Stadium 🕖 First Ball: 7:00 PM (AFT) #AFGvZIM | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam https://t.co/aLaCLn91zW— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2026
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Form (Most Recent First)
Afghanistan: W-A-L-W-L
Zimbabwe: L-L-W-L-W
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe T20I Series: Full Schedule
1st T20I: October 27 — Afghanistan won by 37 runs
2nd T20I: October 29 — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
3rd T20I: November 1 — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Live Telecast In India
The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I will not be available on live television in India.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Live Streaming In India
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second T20I on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe: Squads
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Noor ul Rahman (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
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Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.
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