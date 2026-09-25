Afghanistan vs Nepal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG vs NEP Asian Games 2026 Match

Nepal will meet Afghanistan in a crucial Group A fixture of the Asian Games men's cricket competition at Nisshin on Friday, Sept. 25. Check the match time, venue, head-to-head record, Group A points table, live telecast and streaming details in India.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Match Details

Match Afghanistan vs Nepal Tournament Asian Games 2026 Date September 25, 2026 Time 10:30 AM IST Venue Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin TV Sony Sports Network Live Streaming SonyLIV

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Afghanistan vs Nepal Group A match will begin at 10:30 a.m. IST on Sept. 25.

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Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Venue

The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Afghanistan vs Nepal Group A match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming for the The Afghanistan vs Nepal Group A match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Afghanistan vs Nepal T20I Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 1

Afghanistan Won: 0

Nepal Won: 1

The only T20I meeting between the two sides came during the 2014 T20 World Cup, when Nepal won by nine runs.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Group A Points Table

Group A Played Won Lost Points NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 2.4 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 1 0 1 0 -2.4

Afghanistan vs Nepal: Preview

Afghanistan have made a strong start to their campaign after overcoming hosts Japan in their opening game. Their bowlers held their nerve while defending 129 for 6, producing a composed performance to restrict the opposition.

Arab Gul made an immediate impact on his T20I debut, returning remarkable figures of four wickets for eight runs. Nangeyalia Kharote added to Japan's problems with three wickets for 19 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 81. Afghanistan went on to complete a 48-run win and moved to the Group A summit with a net run rate of +2.4.

Afghanistan can expect a far tougher examination against Nepal, who arrive with considerable confidence and momentum. Led by captain Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal have a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

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Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: Squads

Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Kushal Malla

Afghanistan: Darwish Rasooli (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Akram, Ismat Alam, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Hassan Eisakhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Karim Janat, Faisal Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Imran Mir, Arab Gul Momand, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran

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