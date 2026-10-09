Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch One-Off Test In India

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off in a one-off Test at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 13, 2026. Here are the match timings, live streaming and TV telecast details, head-to-head record and full squads.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Date and Time

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test match will be played on Friday, October 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 a.m. IST.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Live Streaming

FanCode will provide live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test in India through its app and website.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Live Telecast

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test will not be telecast live on TV channels in India.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Details

Match Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Only Test Date October 9-13, 2026 Venue Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE Time 11:00 AM IST Live Streaming FanCode

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in Tests

Played: 2

Afghanistan won: 1

Bangladesh won: 1

The last time these two sides met in a Test was in June 2023, when Bangladesh won by a mammoth margin of 546 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was named Player of the Match after scoring consecutive centuries in both innings.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Preview

The match will be particularly significant for Bangladesh as it marks the team's first Test in the UAE. Both sides will be looking to make a strong start as they continue to build their Test credentials.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have named experienced squads for the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan will be led by Rahmat Shah, with Hashmatullah Shahidi and Qais Ahmad among the experienced players in the squad.

Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai and Rahmat Shah will be among the players to watch for Afghanistan. Shahidullah has impressed in domestic first-class cricket, scoring 538 runs at an average of 76.85, while Yamin has claimed 42 wickets in the competition.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will rely on the experience of players such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mushfiqur brings extensive Test experience, while Mehidy is expected to play an important role with both bat and ball.

Tawhid Hridoy has also returned to the Test squad after scoring a record 350 for Bangladesh A in first-class cricket. Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to captain Bangladesh.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh One-off Test: Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Ikram Alikhail, Afsar Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam.

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