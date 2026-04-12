'Quality Sleep Vital For Women': Doctor Explains How Sleep Affects Hormones, Ovulation

In today's fast-paced world, most people often sacrifice sleep. However, sleep is a vital period during which the body repairs itself and regulates essential hormones. For women, adequate sleep plays a particularly important role in maintaining reproductive health. The hormones that govern the menstrual cycle and ovulation are closely connected to the body's internal clock and sleep patterns. However, many women experience disrupted or irregular sleep due to work pressure, prolonged screen use at night, stress, and unhealthy sleep habits.

"Chronic sleep deprivation can upset hormonal balance, interfere with ovulation, and make it more difficult to conceive and sustain a healthy pregnancy. Prioritising quality sleep is therefore essential for women seeking to support hormonal health and address ovulation‑related concerns," explains Dr. Bushra Khan, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune.

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How Sleep Influences Hormones And Ovulation

The body follows a natural 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm, which tends to regulate sleep, wakefulness, and even hormone release. During sleep, the body produces and regulates several hormones important for reproductive health. So, an important hormone affected by sleep is melatonin, which helps control the sleep cycle. Melatonin is known to play a supportive role when it comes to protecting egg quality.

Dr Khan says, "poor sleep or irregular sleep patterns can reduce melatonin production, which may indirectly affect fertility. Sleep also influences hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and luteinising hormone (LH), which are responsible for regulating the menstrual cycle and ovulation process. This may lead to irregular menstrual cycles or delayed ovulation."

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Lack of sleep can increase stress hormones such as cortisol, which can interfere with reproductive hormones and affect ovulation over time. Women who frequently stay awake late, work night shifts, or experience chronic sleep deprivation may experience hormonal imbalance.

How Sleep Affects Hormone Regulation And Ovulation

So what can women do in such cases? "Women should aim for at least eight hours of quality sleep each night. Reduce screen time before bed, manage stress by doing yoga and meditation, and create a relaxing bedtime routine. These strategies will help to get a sound sleep and also improve reproductive health," concludes Dr Khan.

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