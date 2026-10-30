In Major Public Health Triumph, WHO Says Barbados Has Eliminated Mother-To-Child HIV Transmission

In a major public health milestone, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that Barbados has eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV as a public health problem. The achievement follows years of coordinated efforts to ensure that babies are born free of the virus.

“I congratulate Barbados on protecting a generation of children from HIV,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Barbados has shown what universal health coverage looks like in practice: free services for every pregnant woman, regardless of nationality, and care that respects her rights and privacy. With 15 countries and territories in the Americas now recognised, the region continues to show the world the way.”

Barbados now joins a group of 26 countries and territories worldwide recognised by the WHO for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B, or for being on track to achieve it. The Americas account for 15 of these countries and territories, making the region the global leader in these achievements.

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The WHO's certification followed an independent assessment confirming that Barbados had met the global targets for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Between 2022 and 2024, the country reported no new HIV infections resulting from mother-to-child transmission among infants born during the period.

“Barbados has shown that eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV is possible when women and children have access to quality health services without barriers,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO Regional Director for the Americas.

“This achievement means that children are born free of HIV and that women living with HIV can access the care and treatment they need. It is a proud moment for Barbados, the Caribbean, and the global effort to end AIDS in children.”

The assessment found that key maternal healthcare indicators remained consistently high during the three-year evaluation period. Some 98% of pregnant women received antenatal care, 98% underwent HIV testing, and 98% of pregnant women living with HIV received antiretroviral treatment.

“This is incredible for us, and it allows us to be able to see our children living their full, best lives. It allows mothers to be able to have the benefit of treatment during pregnancy, before treatment, but also, it means that we're able to ensure that we have a healthier population, and we're able to join the other countries around the globe that have also equally been able to achieve this historic milestone,” said Lisa Cummins, Minister of Health and Wellness of Barbados.

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The achievement follows years of collaboration between the Government of Barbados, PAHO/WHO and other partners to strengthen HIV services, surveillance and quality of care.

The country will need to sustain investment in healthcare services, update its guidelines, strengthen health information systems and improve follow-up care for women and children to maintain its elimination status.

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