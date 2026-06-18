Salesforce CEO Says Inspired By PM Modi's G7 Meeting, Discusses Role Of Trust In AI Era

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he was inspired by his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in France, where the two discussed the role of trust in the age of artificial intelligence.

"Inspired by my G7 meetings with Prime Minister Modi discussing the role of Trust in the Era of AI," Benioff posted on X, accompanied by a heart and the Indian flag, alongside a photo of the two leaders together.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where chiefs of the world's leading AI companies converged for a working lunch with heads of state, in a sign of the tech industry's growing geopolitical influence as artificial intelligence rises to the top of the global agenda.

Benioff appears to be having fun meeting other tech CEOs and lawmakers. Benioff noted that his discussions extended to several other top-tier tech pioneers and political figures, all focused on creating a unified front for responsible tech deployment.

In a separate post, he shared a selfie with Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

“Great to be at the G7 with @demishassabis (Google DeepMind CEO), @vonderleyen (European Commission President), and @arthurmensch (Mistral AI CEO) discussing how to innovate, grow, & develop infrastructure with the fundamental basis of trusted AI platforms,” Benioff said.

The June 15–17 gathering brought together leaders from France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union for discussions on AI infrastructure, regulation and the protection of minors online.

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Besides Benioff, attendees at the tech industry meetings included OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Mistral AI's Arthur Mensch, Cohere's Aidan Gomez, Meta's Alex Wang, and India's own Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar, among several others.

The talks come at a sensitive moment for the global AI industry.

For India, PM Modi's engagement with top AI executives at the summit underscores New Delhi's push to position itself within global conversations on AI governance and trust, even as the country continues to build out its own domestic AI ecosystem through ventures like Sarvam AI.

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