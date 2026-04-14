PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samridhi Or Bank FD? Here's How Interest Rates Compare In 2026

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) and small savings schemes like the Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSS), and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) remain evergreen investment and financial instruments. These options are especially favoured by conservative investors due to their assured returns and tax-saving benefits.

Whether you decide to invest in FDs or in small savings schemes, each has its own set of advantages. Currently, most of these schemes offer interest rates ranging between 4% and 8.2% per annum. The government has kept interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the eighth consecutive quarter (April-June 2026).

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If you are confused about where to invest, check the difference in interest rates, tenure, tax advantages and more, before making your choice:

Quick comparison between Small Savings vs FDs

Rate of interest: Most banks are offering annual FD interest rates ranging from 6.25 to 6.66% in April 2026. In comparison, various small savings schemes are offering interest rates in the range of 4-8.2%.

Among small savings schemes, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSY) offers the highest return at 8.2%, followed by the National Savings Certificate (NSC), which provides 7.7% interest. The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has 7.5% return, the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) has 7.4%, Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers 7.1%, and Post Office Savings Deposit offer 4% interest rate.

In comparison, bank fixed deposits currently offer relatively lower returns. As of April 2026, the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offered around 6.25% interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank, on the other hand, provides 6.50%, and Yes Bank offers a 6.66% return rate.

Lock-in period: While small savings schemes generally offer higher interest rates, they come with longer lock-in periods. PPF has a 15-year lock-in period and NSC has a lock-in period of five years. Bank FDs, on the other hand, provide more flexibility with varying tenures, making them suitable for short- to medium-term goals.

Also Read | Fixed Deposit vs Public Provident Fund: Taxes, Returns, Risk - Which Is Better?

Tax benefit: Taxation is a key differentiator. FD interest is fully taxable as per the investor's income slab, whereas investments in small savings schemes like PPF and NSC qualify for deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act or up to Rs 10,000 under Section 80TTA of the I-T Act.

What Should Investors Choose?

Each investment option serves a different purpose within a financial plan. While FDs offer liquidity and flexibility, small savings schemes provide higher returns and tax efficiency.

Financial experts suggest that instead of choosing one over the other, investors should consider diversifying across both. Together, they can form the stable, debt-oriented portion of a portfolio, balancing risk while ensuring steady returns.

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