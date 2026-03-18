Planning A Trip? These Cards Offer Top Airport Lounge Benefits For Free

Planning a trip with your family and friends often comes with its fair share of stress — long queues and the hunt for a comfortable spot to wait before boarding. Airport lounges play a major role here. Not only do they transform the overall travel experience from hectic to hassle-free, but they also offer travellers a quiet retreat with complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi, and other facilities.

Usually, only premium flyers or those willing to pay membership fees were provided access to these lounges. But, in recent years, multiple credit cards have emerged as a powerful travel companion. These offer free lounge access along with several other benefits. For many travellers, especially those who are frequent flyers, these perks can save a large amount of money, besides adding a touch of luxury to every journey. Moreover, occasional travellers get to enjoy the convenience of escaping crowded terminals without spending extra.

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Credit Cards With Airport Lounge Perks

SBI Card Miles Elite

This card offers eight complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every year (maximum two visits per quarter. You get an additional domestic lounge visit after spending Rs 1 Lakh. Also, it includes a complimentary Priority Pass membership worth $99 that allows people to enjoy access to more than 1,000 international airport lounges. Cardholders are entitled to six complimentary international lounge visits on an annual basis (limited to two per quarter).

The card has a joining and renewal fee of Rs 4,999. Notably, SBI Card has decided to reduce free domestic airport lounge visits from eight to four per year on its five popular credit cards from April.

HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card

This card entitles users to 12 complimentary accesses within India as well as six complimentary lounge accesses per calendar year outside India using Priority Pass.

It charges a joining and renewal fee of Rs 2,500.

Axis Bank SELECT Credit Card

Designed for frequent travellers, this credit card grants access to up to 12 international and eight domestic airport lounges per year.

The joining fee is Rs 3,000. Further, it offers strong value for those who often travel internationally.

Ixigo AU Credit Card

This lifetime free travel credit card provides up to 16 complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge visits on an annual basis. Moreover, cardholders get one complimentary international lounge access annually. It is especially for budget-conscious travellers.

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