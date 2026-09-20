More PF, Less Cash In Hand? How The Rs 25,000 EPFO Wage Ceiling Could Affect Your Salary — Check The Impact

The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to increase the monthly wage threshold for mandatory Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The move is expected to extend provident fund benefits to more than 51 lakh additional workers and widen the social security net for employees across the country.

The proposed change could strengthen retirement savings over the long term, but it also raises a more immediate concern for salaried workers: higher mandatory contributions could reduce the amount they receive as take-home pay each month.

How The Wage Ceiling Elevation Works

Under the statutory provident fund system, employees and employers each contribute 12% of the applicable wage ceiling towards the employee's EPF account. The ceiling has remained at Rs 15,000 since its last revision in September 2014. Raising it to Rs 25,000 would change the mandatory contribution levels as follows:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Existing ceiling of Rs 15,000: The employee contributes Rs 1,800 a month, matched by an Rs 1,800 contribution from the employer.

Proposed ceiling of Rs 25,000: The employee's contribution would rise to Rs 3,000 a month, with the employer contributing the same amount.

Monthly impact: The employee would see an additional Rs 1,200 deducted from salary each month, while the employer's contribution would also increase by Rs 1,200.

ALSO READ | EPF Scheme 2026: What Happens To Your Retirement Corpus If PF Contributions Are Reduced?

The Direct Impact On Take-Home Pay

Workers in the Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 monthly salary band are likely to feel the change most directly through their payslips. For those shifting from the existing contribution limit, the employee share would rise by Rs 1,200 a month, putting an additional Rs 14,400 into the PF account over a full year.

The increased contribution would add to the employee's own retirement savings rather than being lost from their overall compensation. The trade-off is that the higher PF deduction would leave less money available for immediate expenses and discretionary spending.

CTC Restructuring And Employer Liability

A higher EPF wage ceiling would add to employers' payroll expenses as their mandatory monthly contribution rises to Rs 3,000. Organisations using CTC-based salary structures could seek to rebalance different components of compensation, including special allowances and conveyance allowances, to account for the additional statutory outgo.

The law sets limits on how far employers can go in making such changes. Under Section 124 of the Code on Social Security, wages cannot be cut merely to offset an employer's statutory contribution obligations.

Employers could consequently face the need to raise overall CTC levels rather than reduce the employee's wage base to accommodate the higher PF contribution.

ALSO READ | Paying For Insurance, Mutual Fund SIPs, Or OTTs Via UPI? Here's What Changes From Oct 15

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.