Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final

Pakistan Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the first semi-final of the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday, with a place in the gold medal match at stake.

Pakistan have won the women's cricket gold at the Asian Games twice and will be looking to take another step towards a third title. Sri Lanka arrive with plenty of confidence of their own after finishing runners-up in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Women face Sri Lanka Women in the first semi-final of the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a place in the gold medal match at stake.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Date And Time

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final match will be played on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

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Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Venue

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Live Telecast

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan: Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza(w), Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Tasmia Rubab, Eman Naseer

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Mithali Ayodhya

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Preview

Pakistan scraped through to the semi-finals after being pushed hard by Thailand in a rain-affected quarter-final. Set 92 from 11 overs under the revised conditions, they were in deep trouble at 47 for 4 after off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu triggered a middle-order collapse.

Fatima Sana then changed the course of the chase. The Pakistan captain struck 25 in a crucial over alongside Eyman Fatima, turning the momentum back in her side's favour.

Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani held their nerve in the closing stages to complete the chase with two deliveries to spare, keeping Pakistan's bid for a third Asian Games gold medal on track.

Sri Lanka had a considerably smoother route into the last four, brushing aside Malaysia by 86 runs in their quarter-final.

Chamari Athapaththu set the tone with an attacking 63 from 37 balls, before Kavisha Dilhari's unbeaten 44 off 27 lifted Sri Lanka to 160 for 4.

The same pair then played key roles with the ball as Sri Lanka kept Malaysia to 74 for 7. Their control with both bat and ball reflected the depth available to Athapaththu's side and gave them a strong platform heading into the semi-final.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi

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