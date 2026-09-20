Dividend Stocks This Week: IRCTC, Dixon Technologies, Titagarh Rail Systems & More — Check Full List

In the week starting September 21, several companies, including Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Dixon Technologies, Titagarh Rail Systems, Kajaria Ceramics, NLC, and Container Corporation of India are scheduled to trade ex-dividend, according to BSE.

As per India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Investors must take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility for dividends.

Here are stocks trading ex-dividend in the upcoming week —

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Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 21, 2026

Some of the major companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Monday are Asian Star Company, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Dynamics, Bright Outdoor Media, Cargotrans Maritime, CG Vak Software & Exports, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Container Corporation of India, Cords Cable Industries, Continental Securities, CyberTech Systems and Software, Divyashakti, Dixon Technologies (India), GEM Enviro Management, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Apollo Industries, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITCONS E-Solutions, Jai Corp, Jaysynth Orgochem, Jeena Sikho Lifecare, Kajaria Ceramics, Vedant Fashions, Mercury Laboratories, Monte Carlo Fashions, Indo National, Oricon Enterprises, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, Sreeleathers, Silicon Rental Solutions, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers, Uday Jewellery Industries, Veto Switchgears and Cables, and Southern Gas.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Companies with an ex-trade date of September 22, 2026 are 3B BlackBio Dx, Akar Auto Industries, Aartech Solonics, Aarti Surfactants, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Ambika Cotton Mills, Antariksh Industries, Aries Agro, Ashapura Minechem, Ashiana Housing, Aurionpro Solutions, Aveer Foods, Beekay Steel Industries, BEML, Best Agrolife, Capitalnumbers Infotech, Commercial Syn Bags, Coral Laboratories, Cospower Engineering, CSM Technologies, Deccan Cements, Delton Cables, Fischer Medical Ventures, GOCL Corporation, HFCL, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Tin Works, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, JOJO, KIFS Financial Services, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India), Kilburn Engineering, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, Lahoti Overseas, Lambodhara Textile, Mallcom (India), NIBE, NLC India, National Peroxide, One Global Service Provider, Onelife Capital Advisors, and Oval Projects Engineering.

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Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

AAA Technologies, AGI Infra, Agribio Spirits Ltd, Alacrity Securities, Apollo Micro Systems, Archit Organosys, Asahi Songwon Colors, Austere Systems, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goodluck India, Haleos Labs, Hariom Pipe Industries, Him Teknoforge, HLE Glascoat, Inani Marbles & Industries, J.G.Chemicals, Kemistar Corporation, KMS Medisurgi, KP Green Engineering, Last Mile Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Odyssey Corporation, Pashupati Cotspin, PNC Infratech, Premier Explosives, Recode Studios, Remsons Industries, Rithwik Facility Management Services, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, Shalibhadra Finance, Satia Industries, Sera Investments & Finance India, Signet Industries, Skyways Air Services, Sri KPR Industries, Steel Strips Wheels, New Swan Multitech, Syncom Formulations India, Talbros Engineering, Tandhan Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Trishakti Industries, Tyche Industries, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, Vipul Organics, and Xtglobal Infotech.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 24, 2026

Adtech Systems, Arfin India, Engineers India, and Shri Venkatesh Refineries.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 25, 2026

LGT Global Hospitality, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty and Noble Polymers.

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