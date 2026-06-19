ITR-3 Online Filing Utility Launched For AY 2026-27: Eligibility, Key Details For Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has announced that the online filing and Excel utility for ITR-3 for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 is officially live on the e-filing portal. ITR-3 is meant for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

“Online filing and Excel Utility for ITR-3 for A.Y. 2026–27 is now enabled on the e-Filing portal,” it posted on X.

With the rollout of the ITR-3 utility, the tax department has now completed the release of the major return-filing tools for AY 2026-27. Earlier, Excel utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 were introduced on May 15, followed by ITR-2 on May 27.

ITR-3: Eligibility

The ITR-3 form is designed for individuals and HUFs whose primary earnings arise from business activities or professional services. It is applicable to both audited and non-audited cases and accommodates a wide range of income streams, including salary, pension, rental income, capital gains and income from other sources.

ALSO READ: Got Form 16 From Your Employer? Check These Key Details Before Filing Your ITR This Year

Earnings from partnership firms, including remuneration and interest, are also covered when taxed as profits from business or profession.

Only taxpayers reporting business or professional income are eligible to use ITR-3. Individuals and HUFs whose income does not include these sources should not file this return.

ITR-3: Deadline

The due date for submitting ITR-3 returns differs based on audit obligations. Individuals and entities not requiring an audit must complete filing by Aug. 31, 2026, while audited cases have until Oct. 31, 2026.

ITR-3: Key Details

The revised filing framework simplifies capital gains reporting by removing the requirement to distinguish between transactions carried out before and after July 23, 2024. At the same time, a new reporting schedule has been introduced for F&O traders.

Taxpayers claiming certain deductions, including those under Sections 80G and 80U, will be required to furnish more detailed information. The form also features a new field capturing tax audit information under Section 44BBD.

A careful review of income records and relevant documentation before submitting an ITR can help taxpayers avoid unnecessary scrutiny, delayed refunds and potential compliance concerns. Filing within the prescribed timeline remains equally important.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026-27: Key Deadlines Salaried, Business And Audit Taxpayers Must Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.