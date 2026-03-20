IDCW Vs Growth: Which Mutual Fund Option Should You Choose And How To Switch Between The Two

Mutual funds have moved from a niche product to a part of household savings in India.

As of end-2025, mutual funds accounted for 13% of household savings, up from 3% in 2020, according to CRISIL Intelligence and S&P Global. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many individual investors have turned to mutual funds for wealth creation.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have driven this shift. SIP folios rose to 10.45 crore as of February, a threefold increase since the pandemic.

However, many investors remain unclear when choosing between the Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) option and the Growth option.

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Income Distribution Cum Capital Withdrawal

This option was earlier known as the dividend option. From April 1, 2021, the capital market regulator renamed it as the Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal, or IDCW, option.

Investors often treat mutual fund dividends as extra income, similar to stock dividends or bonuses.

A stock dividend is paid out of profit after tax.

In mutual funds, payouts come from accumulated gains or the investor's capital. These gains include dividends from stocks, interest from bonds and capital gains. The fund manager decides the distribution.

The change in name clarified that payouts are not guaranteed profits. They may include income and a part of the investor's own capital. The net asset value falls by the payout amount.

IDCW payouts are not additional income. They come from invested capital.

The change aimed to remove the view that payouts are similar to company dividends or represent extra profit.

The change in name does not affect investors who have chosen the IDCW option. However, investors should note the tax impact.

From April 1, 2020, after the removal of the Dividend Distribution Tax, IDCW payouts are taxed as income from other sources under the investor's tax slab. Investors in higher tax slabs pay higher tax.

If IDCW payouts from a mutual fund house exceed Rs 10,000 in a financial year, tax deducted at source of 10% applies. This is adjusted at the time of filing the income tax return. If PAN is not provided, the rate rises to 20%.

If total income is below the taxable limit, investors can submit Form 15G or Form 15H, as applicable, to avoid TDS.

Even if an investor selects reinvestment or transfer of IDCW, the amount remains taxable as per the income tax slab. The fund declares a distribution and uses it to buy additional units.

From a tax perspective, the IDCW option is less favourable than the Growth option.

Investors who need periodic cash flow, such as retirees, may consider IDCW. Payouts are not assured.

If the intent is reinvestment, the Growth option helps avoid tax at the time of distribution.

For transfer within the same fund house, the Growth option allows a switch without the tax on distribution.

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Growth Option

Investors focused on capital appreciation may consider the Growth option. The fund manager reinvests gains into the scheme. There is no payout, which supports compounding.

Over time, this can lead to wealth creation if the scheme is selected with care. Returns reflect in the rise in net asset value. The Growth option has a higher NAV than the IDCW option for this reason.

The Growth option is more tax-efficient. Tax applies only at the time of redemption. This may be long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains, as applicable.

Investors seeking capital appreciation and not requiring regular cash flow may choose this option. It may suit goals such as education, housing and retirement. Reinvestment of gains supports wealth creation over time.

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Switching Between IDCW And Growth

Investors can switch between options by placing a request with a distributor, agent, broker or online.

The switch may attract an exit load. It also has tax implications. The switch is treated as a redemption and a fresh purchase, as the two options have different NAVs.

Investors should assess the tax impact and check if the switch aligns with their goals.

Conclusion

Both options have different features. Investors should choose based on cash flow needs, goals, investment horizon and tax impact. There is no single approach for all investors.

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