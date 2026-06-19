How Fast Can Rs 5,000 A Month Make You A Crorepati? Here's The Calculation

As interest in long-term financial growth picks pace in India, becoming a crorepati remains a key milestone in this journey. While the goal seems ambitious, even small, consistent steps and a long-term investment horizon can help fulfil this dream.

ALSO READ: Rs 25,000 SIP vs Recurring Deposits: Which One Would Give You A Bigger Corpus In 5, 10, 20 Years?

To become a crorepati, one does not need a higher contribution, but a long-term investment horizon. One of the easiest paths towards this goal is mutual fund investments, which have historically performed strongly over long-term timelines.

Another option is to invest in gold, which is a safe haven asset and is known for providing stability during economic uncertainty. Investors can also consider traditional options such as government-backed schemes, but they can take significantly longer periods as they offer modest returns. As the investment value here is only Rs 5,000 per month, traditional options may not be the best strategy.

With just monthly contributions into mutual funds, here's how much time it can take to become a crorepati:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 26 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 15,60,000

Estimated returns: Rs 91,95,560

Total value: Rs 1,07,55,560

With just gold investments, here how much time it may take:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 29 years

Expected rate of return: 10% (historical)

Invested amount: Rs 17,40,000

Estimated returns: Rs 85,19,021

Total value: Rs 1,02,59,021

These calculations show that it can take around 25-30 years to reach the Rs 1 crore milestone, depending on the asset chosen. If investors wish to accelerate this process, they can choose the ‘step-up' technique. In this, they must increase their contributions annually, which helps compounding process work faster and also aligns with income growth.

For instance, a 10% increase in annual contribution can help the goal this way:

Monthly amount: Rs 5,000

Step-Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 20.5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 38,40,149

Estimated returns: Rs 71,21,888

Total value: Rs 1,09,62,038

This shows that with ‘step-up' technique, investors can reach their goal of Rs 1 crore in 20.5 years if they opt for mutual funds. Investors who do not feel confident about solely investing in mutual funds, may also consider diversifying their portfolio. They can create a mix of equities, gold and debt assets to bring stability in the investment journey.

ALSO READ: Rs 10 Crore Through SIP: How Long It Takes If You Invest Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 Or Rs 50,000 A Month

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.