GSTR-3B Filing Due Date: Government Considering Extension After CAs Flag Technical Glitches

The Good and Services Tax (GST) Network on Monday said that it is considering a one-day extension on the deadline for the filing of the GSTR-3B for the period of March 2026.

On its portal, the GST network said, “Based on feedback from GSTN, Govt is considering extension of filing date of monthly GSTR 3B (20th April) by one day (21st April)."

The announcement came after several taxpayers reported glitches on the GST portal on Monday and requested an extension of the deadline.

However, there is no official response from the government on this as of now, Live Mint reported. This means that the original due date of April 20 still remains applicable.

Taxpayers can still submit returns with interest and a penalty for missing the due date.

Also Read | GST Portal Not Working? CAs Ask For Extension Of GSTR-3B Return Filing Deadline

The GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return that allows taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a specific period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer must file GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

What taxpayers said

Earlier, several CAs flaged concerns over technical glitches.

“GST portal is not functioning smoothly for the past few days. With the last date for GSTR-3B filing being today, the portal is extremely slow, and options and OTP are getting delayed. Despite this, no extension has been announced so far [sic]. An early extension is needed so that professionals do not feel stressed and pressured. Even if a last-minute extension is given, past experience shows it is of little practical use for professionals," said a CA.

She stressed that “an early extension is needed so that professionals do not feel stressed and pressured. Even if a last-minute extension is given, past experience shows it is of little practical use for professionals."

GST portal is not functioning smoothly from past some days,



With the last date for GSTR-3B filing being today, the portal is extremely slow and options and OTP are getting delayed.



Despite this, no extension has been announced so far. @Infosys_GSTN An early extension is… — CA Pooja Gupta (@cagurujii) April 20, 2026

Missed the 20 April GSTR-3B Deadline? Here's What It Actually Costs You

You will be charged 18% annual interest on your outstanding tax (after adjusting ITC).

It's calculated per day of delay; even a short delay can cost you. Example: If your tax liability is Rs 1 lakh and you delay filing by 10 days, you'll pay around Rs 493 as interest

“Besides the penalties, the delayed filing of the GSTR-3B return can cause a business to stagnate. Input tax credit can no longer be claimed by the buyers, and there can be a disruption in the vendor's circle. The compliance rating of the organisation can also fall,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

Speaking of preventive measures, Maurya told Mint, “Timely action is one of the important factors of tax compliance, and even a minor delay can lead to a loss of a considerable amount of money.”

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