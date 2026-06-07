Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green Technologies, Hexagon Nutrition Among Mainboard Issues Set To List This Week

The coming week will see two mainboard listings and four SME IPOs close for bidding.

The primary market will be active this week with two mainboard listings, and the closing of the bidding window of four small and medium enterprise (SME) issues.

Here's a look at the IPO action in the primary market during June 8-12.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO (Mainboard)

Hexagon Nutrition IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 138.87 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares worth Rs 138.87 crore.

The bidding window for Hexagon Nutrition's public issue opened for subscription on Jun 5, 2026 and is scheduled to close on Jun 9, 2026. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Jun 10, 2026. Shares will list on NSE and BSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 12, 2026.

The price band is set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 333 shares, which translates to a base investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper cap.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. and Catalyst Capital Partners Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

CMR Green Technologies IPO (Mainboard)

CMR Green Technologies IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 630.88 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore shares worth Rs 630.88 crore.

CMR Green Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Jun 3, 2026 and closed on Jun 5, 2026. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Jun 8, 2026. Shares will list on NSE and BSE with the tentative listing date fixed as Jun 10, 2026.

The price band was set at Rs 182 to Rs 192 per share.

Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Listings

Among new listings, shares of Merritronix Ltd. and SMR Jewels Ltd. will debut on BSE SME on June 8. On June 10, shares of CMR Green Technologies will debut on NSE and BSE. On June 12, shares of Hexagon Nutrition will debut on NSE and BSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.