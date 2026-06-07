India Eyes Better Market Access Through Simpler SPS Rules Under Proposed Trade Pact With EAEU

India is eyeing easier compliance with SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary measures) and TBT (technical barriers to trade) requirements under the proposed free trade agreement with the Russia-led EAEU group, an official said.

Complex testing, certification and regulatory procedures under these often act as non-tariff barriers, which increase costs for exporters and delay shipments.

Simplifying these norms would help boost exports of products such as marine goods, agricultural items and processed foods to the EAEU market.

India and the five-nation grouping, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), inked the terms of reference to negotiate a free trade agreement on August 20 last year. The first round of negotiations was held in November 2025 here.

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Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the five member countries of the EAEU.

The second round is expected later this month in Moscow, the official said.

This pact has about 15 chapters, which include goods and customs facilitation. It does not have a chapter on services.

SPS are rules designed to protect human, plant and animal health. Examples include limits on pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables; restrictions on fish and seafood containing certain bacteria or contaminants; animal disease-related import requirements; and testing for antibiotic residues in seafood.

On the other hand, technical barriers to trade include product standards, labelling requirements, packaging rules, quality certification, and testing procedures.

Russia is India's top trading partner in the bloc, with bilateral trade worth $68.72 billion in 2024-25 (exports $4.88 billion and imports $63.84 billion). The high import numbers are due to a jump in crude oil imports.

Bilateral trade with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan was $315.18 million, $106.69 million, $349.48 million, and $56.78 million, respectively, in the last fiscal year.

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