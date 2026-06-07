NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT — Check Direct Link & How To Download Allotment Examination City

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 re-examination city intimation slip for nearly 23 lakh candidates on June 7, 2026. With the re-exams scheduled on June 21, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the release of the city intimation slip.

The city intimation slip informs students about the city where their examination centre will be located, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

However, the exact exam centre details will only be available on the NEET 2026 admit card, which will be released closer to the exam date.

NTA is expected to issue the re-NEET UG 2026 admit card on June 14 on its official website.

While uploading the notice NTA stated the following:

In pursuance of the NTA Public Notice dated 15 May 2026, the National Testing Agencу (NTA) will be conducting the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination at different location throughout the country (551 Cities) and abroad (14 Cities) on 21 June 2026 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST) including time for examination formalities in Pen and Paper Mode. The candidates are required to check/ download their Examination City Intimation slip for NEET(UG)-2026 (using the login credentials) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 07 June 2026 and go through the instructions contained therein.

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NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

The direct link to access the city intimatiion slip is provided here -> Direct Link

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Candidates can download their NEET 2026 city intimation slip by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and password, along with the security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your city slip

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Students are advised to carefully verify all details including their name, application number, exam city, and category.

READ ALSO: NEET Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Sends Paediatrician, Physicis Tutor To CBI Custody For Five Days

NEET UG 2026: Re-Examination Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak allegations. All registered candidates will be eligible to appear for the fresh examination without paying any additional fee.

Students who missed updating their exam city preference can no longer make changes, as the last date for city preference updating was May 21, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the city intimation slip release, admit card availability, and other important announcements related to the re-examinations.

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