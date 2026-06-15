Gold vs EPF: Which Investment Created More Wealth Over 15 Years?

When it comes to preserving and growing wealth, Indian investors have historically gravitated towards two proven options: gold and EPF. The precious metal has long been considered a financial safety net for families, while the provident fund scheme continues to play a vital role in helping salaried employees accumulate retirement savings.

But when it comes to creating wealth over the long term, which asset has delivered better results over the past 15 years? This blog compares their wealth creation over the past 15 years (roughly 2011–2026) using historical data.

Understanding The Two Assets: Gold vs EPF

Gold

Gold has historically been viewed as a safe asset. Investors often turn to it during periods of economic uncertainty, inflation, geopolitical tensions, or stock market volatility. In India, gold is also deeply embedded in cultural traditions, making it a preferred investment for millions of households.

Returns come purely from price appreciation, influenced by global prices, rupee depreciation, inflation, and geopolitics.

EPF

EPF is a government-backed retirement savings scheme available to salaried employees. Both employers and employees contribute to the fund, which earns an interest rate declared annually by the government.

Over the years, EPF has built a reputation for delivering stable, tax-efficient returns with relatively low risk. The power of compounding makes it particularly effective for long-term wealth creation.

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How Gold and EPF Performed Over 15 Years

To compare the two, let's assume an investor put Rs 1 lakh into each option 15 years ago and left the investments untouched.

Gold Returns

Gold prices in India have risen sharply over the past decade and a half.

In 2011, 24-karat gold averaged around Rs 25,700 per 10 grams in India. Fast forward to 2026, and global macroeconomic tensions, central bank buying, and currency depreciation have pushed gold to historic highs, averaging roughly Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Investing In Gold:

Total investment: Rs 1,00,000

Tenure: 15 years

Rate of returns per annum: 12.2%

Estimated returns: Rs 4.62 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 5.62 lakh

EPF Returns

EPF interest rates have generally remained in the 8-9% range over the same period. While rates have gradually declined from earlier highs, they have remained attractive compared with many traditional fixed-income products.

Investing In EPF:

Total investment: Rs 1,00,000

Tenure: 15 years

Assumed rate of returns per annum: 8.5%

Estimated returns: Rs 2.4 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 3.4 lakh

Over a 15-year horizon, the difference between the two assets is difficult to ignore. EPF remained a model of stability, whereas gold benefited from a series of strong cyclical advances, including major gains in the early part of the decade and another rally in 2025–26, boosting overall returns considerably.

However, a robust financial plan requires both assets. EPF acts as your financial anchor, providing guaranteed, tax-free retirement security, while gold serves as an excellent hedge against inflation and equity market downturns.

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