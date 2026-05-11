Gold ETFs Jump Over 30% To Rs 3,040 Crore In April, AMFI Data Shows

Gold exchange traded funds inflows in India rose in April amid uncertainties over US-Iran war. Net inflows stood at Rs 3,040.3 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Monday, May 11.

In February, investors allocated a net Rs Rs 2,266 crore in these funds. The net inflows rose 34% in the April on a month on month basis.

Gold ETFs are exchange traded funds that track the price of the physical gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are 25 schemes available in India.

The net assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs as of April 30 stood at Rs 1.78 lakh crore. It is to be noted that the AUM also reflects the change in bullion prices. Gold prices fell around 3% in the domestic market last month.

The recent jump comes after Gold ETFs in India more than halved in March, with net inflows at Rs 2,266 crore against an allocation of net Rs 5,255 crore in February.

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Global Surge In Inflows

Global investors returned to gold ETFs in April after major outflows in March. Investors backed gold ETFs, which recorded inflows of $6.6 billion during the month, according to World Gold Council. All regions recorded positive flows with European funds leading.

AMFI April Data

In April, actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 38,440.20 crorel, compared to Rs 40,450.26 crore in March. The overall industry flows stood at Rs 3.22 lakh crore, versus Rs Rs 2.39 crore in March. Inflows across equity categories showed a dip relative to the previous month, with flexicap funds leading the movement.

Large-cap funds marked an inflow of Rs 2,524.61 crore in April, against Rs 2,997.84 crore in March. The mid-cap category inflows rose to Rs 6,551.40 crore from Rs 6,063.53 crore in March.

Small-cap funds net inflows stood at Rs 6,885.90 crore, compared to Rs 6,263.56 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 10,147.85 crore, compared with Rs 10,054.12 crore in March. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 1,949.36 crore, against Rs 2,698.82 crore in March.

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