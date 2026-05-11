Amid Fuel Crisis Talk, Shaktikanta Das Says Bioenergy, Green Hydrogen Top Priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary and Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that bioenergy and green hydrogen will be the Centre's top priorties at an event on Monday. He stated that India's resilience is anchored in macro economic stability. Das further stated that the fiscal position of government and the banking system is stable.

He also said that companies' balance sheets are better placed to support investments. Das said that the supply disruptions resulting from escalating tensions between the US and Iran will continue to impose high costs.

The former RBI Governor stated that there is no reform complacency in the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealled to citizens on Sunday, to undertake a list of measures to help India in weathering the after effects of ongoing Middle- East tensions. This included adhering to Work-From-Home conditions as much as possible, refraining from purchasing gold and engaging in travel to foreign countries for a year, among others. He also requested them to reduce the use of cooking oil, foreign products and chemical fertilisers.

ALSO READ: Modi Urges Citizens To Curb Petrol Use Over Middle East Conflict; Calls For Covid-Era Measures

The appeal seems to be geared towards preserving the country's foreign exchange and fuel reserves.

Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister also requested citizens to avoid panicking. He stated that the Centre was taking "concrete steps" to mitigate the impact from these developments.

The Defence Minister's chaired the fifth meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers was held on Monday. The agenda included "reviewing the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia," as per the post.

Singh described the PM's appeal as a "collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges" and stated that it will be a "significant step towards self-reliance and ensuring energy security."

ALSO READ: 'Avoid Panic, Govt Taking Concrete Steps': Rajnath Singh Day After PM Modi's Appeal

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.