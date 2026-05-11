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Barcelona Seal La Liga 2025-26 Crown: Real Madrid Vs Barca Title Count Compared

With a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, Barcelona sealed back-to-back La Liga tile wins. So which of the two clubs have been more historically more successful?

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Barcelona Seal La Liga 2025-26 Crown: Real Madrid Vs Barca Title Count Compared
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the El Clasico at the Camp Nou on May 10 to seal the 2025-26 La Liga crown.
Photo Source: La Liga/X

Barcelona sealed the 2025-26 La Liga title in their favour in emphatic fashion on Sunday, defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-0 at a packed Camp Nou to cap off a dominant league campaign under head coach Hansi Flick.

The victory moved Barcelona to 91 points, putting them 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid with only three matches remaining in the season. Villarreal sit third on 69 points.

Real Madrid entered the Clasico knowing that only a win could keep their slim title hopes alive, but Barcelona took control early. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free kick after Antonio Rudiger fouled Ferran Torres just outside the penalty area. The England forward curled his effort into the top-left corner beyond Thibaut Courtois, sparking wild celebrations among the home supporters.

Barcelona doubled their lead just nine minutes later through Torres. Fermin Lopez delivered a cross into the box, and Dani Olmo cleverly backheeled the ball into Torres' path before the Spanish forward smashed his shot into the top corner.

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The result secured back-to-back league titles for Flick, who has transformed Barcelona since taking charge. After guiding the club to a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in his debut season, the German coach has now added another league crown to his growing list of achievements.

So who has more titles? Real Madrid or Barcelona? Here is a comparison:

Competition / TitlesReal MadridBarcelona
League Titles (La Liga)3629
Copa del Rey2032
Spanish Super Cup1316
UEFA Champions League / European Cup155
UEFA Cup / Europa League20
UEFA Super Cup65
Club World Cups53
Intercontinental Cups30
Cup Winners' Cup / Recopa04
Fairs Cup03
Copa de la Liga12
Copa Eva Duarte13
Total Official Titles105104

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So Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in overall title wins, but only marginally. But when it comes to La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have a hefty lead over their eternal rivals - 36:29 in La Liga, and 15:5 in the Champions League.

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