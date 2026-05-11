Barcelona Seal La Liga 2025-26 Crown: Real Madrid Vs Barca Title Count Compared

Barcelona sealed the 2025-26 La Liga title in their favour in emphatic fashion on Sunday, defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-0 at a packed Camp Nou to cap off a dominant league campaign under head coach Hansi Flick.

The victory moved Barcelona to 91 points, putting them 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid with only three matches remaining in the season. Villarreal sit third on 69 points.

Real Madrid entered the Clasico knowing that only a win could keep their slim title hopes alive, but Barcelona took control early. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free kick after Antonio Rudiger fouled Ferran Torres just outside the penalty area. The England forward curled his effort into the top-left corner beyond Thibaut Courtois, sparking wild celebrations among the home supporters.

Barcelona doubled their lead just nine minutes later through Torres. Fermin Lopez delivered a cross into the box, and Dani Olmo cleverly backheeled the ball into Torres' path before the Spanish forward smashed his shot into the top corner.

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The result secured back-to-back league titles for Flick, who has transformed Barcelona since taking charge. After guiding the club to a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in his debut season, the German coach has now added another league crown to his growing list of achievements.

So who has more titles? Real Madrid or Barcelona? Here is a comparison:

Competition / Titles Real Madrid Barcelona League Titles (La Liga) 36 29 Copa del Rey 20 32 Spanish Super Cup 13 16 UEFA Champions League / European Cup 15 5 UEFA Cup / Europa League 2 0 UEFA Super Cup 6 5 Club World Cups 5 3 Intercontinental Cups 3 0 Cup Winners' Cup / Recopa 0 4 Fairs Cup 0 3 Copa de la Liga 1 2 Copa Eva Duarte 1 3 Total Official Titles 105 104

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So Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in overall title wins, but only marginally. But when it comes to La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have a hefty lead over their eternal rivals - 36:29 in La Liga, and 15:5 in the Champions League.

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