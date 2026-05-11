'Avoid Panic, Govt Taking Concrete Steps': Rajnath Singh Day After PM Modi's Appeal

Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister requested citizens to avoid panicking, amid ramping fuel prices and supply chain disruptions due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran. He stated that the Centre was taking "concrete steps" to mitigate the impact from these developments, as per an 'X' post, on Monday.

"I urge the people to remain calm and avoid any kind of panic as the government is taking concrete steps to prevent shortages or disruptions in supply chains," Singh said.

Singh also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens on Sunday, to undertake a list of measures to help India in weathering the after effects of ongoing Middle- East tensions. This included adhering to Work-From-Home conditions as much as possible, refraining from purchasing gold and engaging in travel to foreign countries for a year, among others. The appeal seems to be geared towards preserving the country's foreign exchange and fuel reserves.

ALSO READ: Modi Revives Covid Playbook Amidst West Asia Tensions — Suggests Work From Home, Carpool As Crude Boils

The 5th meeting of IGoM was held today to review the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.



The Government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has been doing commendable work… pic.twitter.com/L6OG25VJk2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2026

"It is PM's broader message about conservation during a difficult global period," the Defence Minister stated.

Singh described the PM's appeal as a "collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges" and stated that it will be a "significant step towards self-reliance and ensuring energy security."

The Defence Minister's 'X' post stated that the fifth meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers was held on Monday. The agenda included "reviewing the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia," as per the post.

Singh said that the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi was doing "commendable work" in ensuring supplies of all essential commodities .

ALSO READ: Modi Urges Citizens To Curb Petrol Use Over Middle East Conflict; Calls For Covid-Era Measures

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.