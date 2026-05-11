April AMFI Data: Net Inflows Increase By 25%; Active Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Dip By 5%

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 38,440.20 crore in April, compared to Rs 40,450.26 crore in March, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Overall industry flows stood at Rs 3.22 lakh crore, versus Rs Rs 2.39 crore in March.

Inflows across equity categories showed a dip relative to the previous month, with flexicap funds leading the movement.

Active Equity Funds

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,524.61 crore in April, compared to Rs 2,997.84 crore in March. The mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,551.40 crore, higher than Rs 6,063.53 crore in March.

Small-cap funds registered net inflows of Rs 6,885.90 crore, versus Rs 6,263.56 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 10,147.85 crore, compared with Rs 10,054.12 crore in March. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 1,949.36 crore, against Rs 2,698.82 crore in March.

Debt Funds

Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2.47 lakh crore in April, compared to an outflow of Rs 2.94 lakh crore in March.

Overnight funds saw inflows of Rs 31,420.45 crore, after recording outflows of Rs 40,227.90 crore in March. Liquid funds posted inflows of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, compared with outflows of Rs 1.34 lakh crore in March.

SIP Contribution

SIP contribution for April stood at Rs 31,115 crore, compared to Rs 32,087 crore in March.

Hybrid and Passive Funds

Hybrid schemes saw inflows of Rs 20,565.24 crore in April, compared with outflows of Rs 16,538.47 crore in March.

Arbitrage funds recorded Rs 12,378.46 crore in inflows, after outflows of Rs 21,113.70 crore in March.

Gold ETFs witnessed inflows of Rs 3,040.31 crore, compared to Rs 2,266 crore in the previous month.

New Fund Offerings (NFOs)

Active equity NFOs accounted for Rs 30 crore in inflows. The number of new fund launches stood at 11 in April, mobilising Rs 828 crore, versus 24 launches raising Rs 3,985 crore in March.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.