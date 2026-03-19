Free Tickets To 50% Off: Best Credit Cards For Movie Deals In India

In India, going to watch films in theatres has always been considered one of the favourite pastimes. But with ticket prices steadily rising across multiplexes in major cities, entertainment nowadays can become an expensive indulgence. This is where credit cards designed with unique benefits step in, offering cinegoers a way to enjoy the big screen without burning a hole in their pocket.

From giving free tickets every month to Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offers as well as discounts going as high as 50%, there are multiple deals that banks offer on certain credit cards after partnering with platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, and PVR Cinemas. These go on to make your overall experience more affordable, while adding value through lifestyle perks like dining discounts, cashback, and reward points.

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Best Credit Cards To Buy Movie Tickets

PVR Kotak Gold Credit Card

It is the perfect choice for those who frequently visit PVR cinemas. Using this, you get free tickets depending on your spending.

This card offers one free PVR film ticket, up to Rs 400, after making a monthly spending of Rs 10,000 or more. Also, you get two free PVR movie tickets worth Rs 400 each if the expenses in a monthly billing cycle are Rs 15,000 or more.

Further, it gives 20% discount on food and beverages at PVR INOX and comes with an annual fee of Rs 499.

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

Yet another popular choice for movie lovers, this one provides discounts across multiple platforms.

Here you get 25% discount, up to Rs 100, while booking a minimum of two film tickets through BookMyShow or INOX. Notably, this offer remains available twice a month.

The joining fee for this card is Rs 500 and it has an annual fee of Rs 500 from the second year.

SBI Card Elite

While booking tickets through BookMyShow, customers get two free film tickets, up to Rs 250 each per month. This means you get movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 for free throughout the year.

It comes with a one-time annual fee of Rs 4,999 as well as a renewal fee of Rs 4,999 that is applicable from the second year.

RBL Bank Play Credit Card

Those who book movie tickets via BookMyShow can consider this cord. It offers two free BookMyShow tickets, up to Rs 250 each, every month on spending of Rs 5,000 in a billing cycle.

Moreover, it provides Rs 100 off on food and beverages for film tickets purchased via BookMyShow. The card has an annual fee of Rs 500.

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HDFC Bank Platinum Times Credit Card

This credit card offers a 50% discount, up to Rs 600, on film tickets booked through BookMyShow on a monthly basis. Every month, you get a maximum of four tickets.

Moreover, it gives a one-time Rs 50 discount on food and beverages. This card has a joining and annual fee of Rs 1,000 each.

YES Bank MARQUEE Credit Card

It gives buy-one-get-one-free offers on BookMyShow for up to three tickets on a monthly basis. Moreover, you get offers up to Rs 800 off per ticket.

The annual fee for this card is Rs 4,999 and its joining fee is Rs 9,999.

Axis Bank Neo Credit Card

In this one, cardholders get 10% off on every ticket purchase via BookMyShow, up to Rs 100 monthly. It comes with an annual fee of Rs 250.

IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card

This card provides massive benefits across entertainment and food.

It provides movie tickets worth Rs 200 every month on bookings through BookMyShow. Also, you get 25% dining discounts, up to Rs 1,000, through PayEazy on the EazyDiner app.

It has an annual fee of Rs 1,999.

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