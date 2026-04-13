Form 95 Or Form 96: Which One Should You Use For PAN Card Allotment? I-T Dept Clarifies

The Income Tax Department has announced the replacement of old Form 49AA with two new forms. The change aims to simplify Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotment application procedures for non-residents. A PAN is a unique 10-character ID issued by the Income Tax Department to track financial transactions.

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Earlier, Form 49AA was used for PAN allotment application, but the new forms can now be used as per the Income-tax Act, 2025, effective April 1. The move is aimed at simplifying the tax forms and making the process easier.

What Are The New Forms?

Form 49AA has now been replaced and split into two separate forms under the new income tax rules. Now, Form 95 will be used by individuals who are not citizens of India applying for PAN.

Similarly, Form 96 will apply to entities incorporated outside India or unincorporated entities formed abroad. The move is expected to improve clarity and streamline compliance for foreign applicants.

The earlier Form 49AA will no longer be applicable under the revised system.

Old form 49AA has been replaced with new forms 95 and 96.



✅Form 95 - PAN allotment application form filed by individual not being citizen of India.



✅Form 96 - PAN allotment application form filed by entities incorporated outside India.



Link to access detailed brochure on… pic.twitter.com/V1rreuuANB — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 13, 2026

Features:

As part of the government's broader push to simplify taxation laws, the new forms are more organised, containing only relevant fields. One of the key additions in the new forms is residential status classification, which has been added to easily classify the applicant's citizenship status.

In the new forms, the department has offered more flexibility over choosing a communication address. Now, applicants can pick either their residence, office or the address of the representative assessee for this purpose. An option to add mandatory contact information is aimed at streamlining the communication process.

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Key Documents

The I-T department has also clarified the list of documents that are needed to fill these forms. These include proof of identity, proof of address, proof of date of birth or date of incorporation (in case of entities).

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