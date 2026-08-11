EPFO 2026: PF Withdrawals To UAN, Five Big Changes Salaried Employees Should Know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced several digital reforms in 2026 to make it easier for salaried employees to manage their provident fund accounts.

From UAN generation and face authentication to PF claims, here are five important changes that PF account holders should know.

Face Authentication

Employees can now generate, activate and authenticate their Universal Account Number (UAN) using face authentication through the UMANG app. The process uses Aadhaar-based face authentication, allowing members to complete UAN-related services digitally. Existing members can also use face authentication to verify their UAN.

Advance PF claims

EPFO has expanded its auto-settlement facility for eligible advance claims. The auto-settlement limit has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, with eligible claims processed within around three days. The facility covers advances for needs such as illness, education, marriage and housing.

Also Read | EPFO Launches New E-Portal For Tracing, Transferring Old PF Accounts Using Aadhaar

PF transfer becomes automatic

Employees changing jobs can benefit from automatic PF transfer if their accounts meet the required conditions. The facility is available for members whose accounts are KYC-compliant and Aadhaar-verified.

Passbook Lite

EPFO has introduced Passbook Lite, a simpler way for members to keep track of their provident fund account. Employees can use it to check their PF balance, contributions and transactions in a more user-friendly format.

Less Paperwork

EPFO has simplified the online claim process. For eligible claims, members no longer need to upload documents such as a cheque leaf or bank passbook copy. The reduction in documentation is expected to make PF claims easier to submit and can also help speed up the processing of eligible claims.

Also Read | EPFO's New Aadhaar-Based Portal Helps You Find Forgotten PF Accounts. Here's How

In addition to this, EPFO members can access important provident fund documents through DigiLocker. These include UAN Card, Pension Payment Order (PPO) and Scheme Certificate. Members can also download Annexure-K directly from the EPFO member portal.

PF transfer can happen automatically after switching jobs. The facility applies to members with KYC-compliant and Aadhaar-verified accounts.

EPFO has also been integrated with the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. Eligible EPF members can access benefits under the employment-linked scheme through EPFO integration.

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