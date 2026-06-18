EPF Withdrawal Rules 2026: How Much Can You Take Out For Education, Marriage, Home Payout?

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is primarily designed to help salaried employees build a retirement corpus. However, the scheme also allows members to make partial withdrawals from their EPF account for specific life events such as marriage, higher education, buying a house, medical emergencies and more.

If you are planning a major expense in 2026, understanding the latest EPF withdrawal rules can help you access funds without taking on additional debt.

EPF Withdrawal For Marriage

EPF members can withdraw funds for their own marriage, the marriage of their son, daughter, brother or sister.

Eligibility

Minimum seven years of EPF membership.

Withdrawal is allowed up to three times during service.

Maximum Withdrawal Amount

You can withdraw up to 50% of your own contribution to the EPF account, along with the interest earned on it.

The employer's contribution is not considered while calculating the eligible withdrawal amount.

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EPF Withdrawal For Education

EPF funds can also be used for higher education expenses of the member or their children after Class 10.

Eligibility

Minimum seven years of EPF membership.

Maximum Withdrawal Amount

You can withdraw up to 50% of your own EPF contribution and accumulated interest.

EPF Withdrawal For Home Purchase

One of the most popular uses of EPF savings is buying or constructing a residential property.

Eligibility

Minimum five years of EPF membership.

Property must be in the name of the member, spouse or jointly owned.

Withdrawal can generally be availed of only once.

Maximum Withdrawal Amount

The withdrawal limit depends on the purpose:

Purchasing a plot/land: You can withdraw up to 24 times your monthly basic salary + DA.

Buying a house/flat or building on an owned plot: You can withdraw up to 36 times your monthly basic salary + DA.

Home Loan Repayment: If you are using the money to clear an outstanding bank home loan, you must have completed 10 years of service, and you can withdraw up to 36 times your basic salary + DA (paid directly to your lender).

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How To Apply For EPF Withdrawal Online

EPF members can submit claims online through the Universal Account Number (UAN) Portal.

Log in using your UAN. Verify that your Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are linked. Navigate to the online claim section. Select the withdrawal purpose. Enter the required amount. Upload supporting documents, if applicable. Submit the claim.

The EPFO processes eligible online claims directly into the member's bank account.

EPF withdrawals can provide valuable financial support during major life events such as marriage, higher education and buying a home. While the rules allow access to a portion of your retirement savings, members should carefully evaluate their long-term financial goals before making a withdrawal.

Preserving your EPF corpus can significantly strengthen your retirement security, but the facility remains a useful safety net when important expenses arise.

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