Before You Sign A Personal Loan Agreement, Watch Out For These 5 Costly Mistakes

Taking a personal loan can help when you need money urgently. In India, personal loans are easily available online with minimal paperwork, which has made them a popular means of handling urgent finances. However, any kind of debt needs your careful consideration before you sign up for it.

Without understanding how such loans can impact your finances, you can end up being more financially troubled later.

Here are five things you should check before signing a personal loan

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1. Interest Rate: Personal loans in India can start at an interest rate of around 10%. The exact rate can depend on many factors such as your CIBIL score, repayment capacity, income, among other things. It can also vary by lenders, with traditional banks offering moderate rates, while non-banking financial institutions charging slightly higher. You must understand the repayment terms and your monthly EMI properly before agreeing for the loan. You should also check if the rate is fixed or floating as it can significantly impact your overall repayment obligations.

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2. Missing Hidden Charges: Some loans come with processing fees, late payment charges, and other costs. As you read the terms, make sure to carefully understand the specific terms that are applied for your loan so that there are no surprises later on.

3. Total Repayment: Just because a monthly EMI is convenient, that does not mean that you should lower it as much as possible. A lower EMI can seem an easy decision in the near term, but it can significantly increase your loan tenure. This means you may end up paying way more interest, which could have been better utilised elsewhere.

4. Overlooking Late Payment Penalties: If you miss an EMI, you may have to pay extra charges. Additionally, late payments can also affect your credit score. So, you must figure out in advance about managing your repayment obligations. You may think one late payment won't make much difference, but it can also impact your ability to secure loan loans.

5. You should not sign any agreement without checking the prepayment rules, foreclosure charges, and other terms. Having an idea about such charges allows you to manage your repayment terms better, ensuring that the loan fits your budget and doesn't cause any burden for your finances.

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Before taking loans, make sure that its terms are aligned with your own expectations. You should also avoid borrowing more than you need just because you are eligible as it can become a debt trap.

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