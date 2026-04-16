8th Pay Commission NC-JCM's 3.833 Fitment Factor Proposal: What It Means For Govt Salaries At Each Level

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery, the apex body of communication between the central government (as employer) and its employees, has submitted its common memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. It has raised key demands related to salary, allowances and service benefits for central government employees.

One of the key highlights of the proposed demands of NC-JCM has been the hike in the minimum pay using a 3.833 fitment factor. The body has proposed a minimum pay of Rs 69,000, compared to Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Among other things, it has also asked for a 6% annual increment. Other demands include two increments at the time of promotion, subject to a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000, one month's wages as gratuity, etc.

The 8th Pay Commission, tasked with revising the salary structure of the central government employees and pensioners, is holding key stakeholder meetings for a comprehensive feedback. Based on these discussions and suggestions, it will review and recommend the changes in the salary structure. The move will benefit over 50 lakh central employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners.

Fitment Factor

Fitment factor is a multiplier that is used to revise salaries. It is decided based on factors such as cost of living and inflation and is then applied to existing basic pay to calculate new pay in a pay commission.

Its application ensures a uniform salary increase across levels. For instance, under the 7th Pay Commission, salaries were revised using a fitment factor of 2.57. The entry-level basic pay of Rs 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission was multiplied by this factor. This resulted in a revised starting salary of Rs 18,000 under 7th Pay at the minimum level.

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Under 7th Pay, the basic salary for Pay Matrix Level 1 starts at Rs 18,000 and goes up to Rs 56,900 for government employees. Similarly, Level 2 starts at Rs 19,900 and goes up to Rs 63,200. The pay matrix has a total of 18 levels, with higher levels for senior government posts. Along with basic pay, employees also get allowances like HRA, provident fund and other benefits.

Fitment Factor 3.833:

Under the proposed fitment factor of 3.833, the revised salaries under different levels would look as follows:

Pay Scale Existing Pay Matrix Proposed Minimum (8th CPC @ 3.833) Pay Scale 1 (Level 1) Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900 Rs 69,000 Pay Scale 2 (Levels 2 & 3 merged) Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 Rs 83,200 Pay Scale 3 (Levels 4 & 5 merged) Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300 Rs 1,12,000 Pay Scale 4 (Level 6) Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 Rs 1,35,700 Pay Scale 5 (Levels 7 & 8 merged) Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100 Rs 1,82,500 Pay Scale 6 (Levels 9 & 10 merged) Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500 Rs 2,15,100 Pay Scales 7–13 (Levels 11–17 renumbered) Retained with 3.833 fitment factor —

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