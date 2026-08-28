8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: 3.61 vs 3.833 vs 4 — How Much Could Salary Rise?

The 8th Pay Commission is set to complete ten months after its constitution on Sept. 3, with its consultations and discussions progressing across different parts of the country. The commission has meetings lined up in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Bengaluru in the coming months as it gathers views on salary revision, allowances, pensions and other related issues.

Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the 8th Pay Commission has been given 18 months by the Union Cabinet to submit its recommendations. Among the issues attracting the most attention is the fitment factor, which is used to determine the revision of basic pay and has a direct bearing on salaries and pensions.

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Under the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission adopted a factor of 2.57. The latter helped increase the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, several employee and pensioner organisations have sought a significantly higher fitment factor. Proposals of 3.61, 3.833 and 4.00 have been put forward by different organisations. However, it is important to note that these are demands made by employee and pensioner bodies and are not the officially decided fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: 3.61 vs 3.833 vs 4

The Ministerial Staff Association (MSA) of the Survey of India has proposed a fitment factor of 3.61. If applied to the current minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, the revised basic pay would work out to around Rs 64,980, or approximately Rs 65,000.

The National Council - JCM Staff Side and Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) have sought a fitment factor of 3.833. Applying this to Rs 18,000 would result in a basic pay of around Rs 69,000.

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), meanwhile, has demanded a fitment factor of 4.00. If accepted and applied uniformly, the minimum basic pay would rise to Rs 72,000.

Organisation Fitment Factor Proposed Minimum Basic Pay MSA, Survey of India 3.61 Rs 65,000 NCJCM Staff Side 3.833 Rs 69,000 Bharat Pensioners Samaj 3.833 Rs 69,000 BPMS 4 Rs 72,000

What could these proposals mean for employees?

At the current Level 1 minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, a fitment factor of 3.61 would result in Rs 64,980. A factor of 3.833 would take it to approximately Rs 69,000, while a factor of 4.00 would result in Rs 72,000.

This means the difference between the 3.61 and 4.00 proposals would be Rs 7,020 per month in basic pay at Level 1.

A higher fitment factor could also affect pensions and other retirement benefits that are linked to basic pay. However, the actual impact on salary and pension cannot be determined at this stage. It will depend on the final fitment factor, the revised pay matrix, allowances and other recommendations made by the commission.

It is important to note that the figures of Rs 65,000, Rs 69,000 and Rs 72,000 represent indicative calculations based on the proposals submitted by different organisations. They should not be treated as confirmed minimum salaries under the 8th Pay Commission.

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The final fitment factor will be known only after the commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a final decision. The commission has an 18-month mandate, and its recommendations are expected to be compiled towards the end of its tenure.

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