Forgot To Report Foreign Income? Updated ITR Or FAST-DS — Which Is Better?

Indian residents who hold overseas bank accounts, shares, or earn income abroad must disclose these details in Schedule FA of their income-tax return. Failure to do so can attract hefty penalties and even prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Taxpayers seeking to rectify earlier omissions currently have two routes: file an Updated Income-tax Return (ITR-U) or use the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers - Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS).

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Taxpayers who realise they have failed to disclose foreign income now face a choice between two corrective measures. They can opt for the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026, or submit an Updated Income-tax Return (ITR-U).

The two mechanisms differ in terms of who can use them, the tax cost involved and the extent of protection they provide against further legal action.

Understanding The Options

FAST-DS (2026) : Designed as a voluntary disclosure window, FAST-DS focuses specifically on past omissions involving foreign assets and overseas income. Taxpayers can use the scheme until Dec. 31, 2026, with statutory protection from prosecution and penalties under the Black Money Act (BMA), provided they meet the prescribed requirements.

ITR-U: Section 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act provides another way to file an earlier tax return. The ITR-U facility permits taxpayers to revise their income disclosures for a period extending up to 48 months from the end of the applicable AY.

Which Route Is More Economical?

The more cost-effective option will depend on factors such as the type of overseas income involved, any foreign tax already paid and how far back the omission goes.

When ITR-U may be cheaper: Taxpayers who failed to report foreign salary or dividend income may find ITR-U more economical, particularly where tax has already been deducted overseas. The availability of Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) can reduce the Indian tax payable by taking foreign taxes into account. Even with interest and the 25%-50% additional tax applicable to ITR-U, the overall liability can remain below the flat 60% charge under FAST-DS.

When FAST-DS may make financial sense: The calculation can change for higher-rate taxpayers dealing with older assessment years, where the additional tax under ITR-U can rise to 60% or 70% of the tax liability, along with interest.

FAST-DS may also be attractive when the source of funds for a foreign asset is fully accounted for, but the asset was accidentally omitted from Schedule FA. In such cases, the scheme allows regularisation of assets worth up to Rs 5 crore for a flat Rs 1 lakh, potentially avoiding BMA penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for each year.

Key Considerations Before Deciding

Foreign asset or income?: ITR-U is designed to report additional income and cannot be used solely to add an omitted foreign asset to Schedule FA when there is no additional income to disclose. Consider the legal risk: Those with sizeable undisclosed foreign assets need to compare the potentially lower tax cost of ITR-U with the statutory immunity available under FAST-DS. Check the deadline: FAST-DS is a time-bound scheme that closes on Dec. 31, 2026. ITR-U, by contrast, is a statutory mechanism that can be used within the prescribed 48-month period.

Before deciding which route to take, taxpayers should review their foreign tax payments, the nature of the omission and the relevant assessment years. Taking advice from a qualified tax professional can help determine the appropriate disclosure mechanism.

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