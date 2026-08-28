Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, LIC, Hindustan Copper, Hero MotoCorp, Tejas Networks And More

Shares of Wipro Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Hero MotoCorp. Ltd.. Tejas Networks Ltd. And LIC Housing Finance Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Wipro: Expands partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI.

Expands partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. LIC: Subscribes to Rs. 5,000 crore NCD issue of Bajaj Finance.

Subscribes to Rs. 5,000 crore NCD issue of Bajaj Finance. Great Eastern Shipping: Approves Rs. 900 crore buyback at up to Rs. 1,530 per share; buyback covers up to 58.8 lakh shares, or 4.12% of equity.

Approves Rs. 900 crore buyback at up to Rs. 1,530 per share; buyback covers up to 58.8 lakh shares, or 4.12% of equity. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Signs pact with Germany's Bochumer Verein for railway wheels, wheelsets and axles.

Signs pact with Germany's Bochumer Verein for railway wheels, wheelsets and axles. Marico: Creates 547 crore litres of water conservation potential in FY26.

Creates 547 crore litres of water conservation potential in FY26. LIC Housing Finance: Clarifies NCLT order is limited to insolvency proceedings against personal guarantor Subhash Chandra and does not affect borrower entities. Company retains rights over secured and pledged assets and will continue recovery and enforcement actions.

Clarifies NCLT order is limited to insolvency proceedings against personal guarantor Subhash Chandra and does not affect borrower entities. Company retains rights over secured and pledged assets and will continue recovery and enforcement actions. Tejas Networks: Receives Rs. 1,537 crore Letter of Intent from TCS for supply of RAN equipment.

Receives Rs. 1,537 crore Letter of Intent from TCS for supply of RAN equipment. Hindustan Copper: Board to consider QIP of up to 9.7 crore shares and fundraising of Rs. 500 crore through NCDs and other instruments on September 23.

Board to consider QIP of up to 9.7 crore shares and fundraising of Rs. 500 crore through NCDs and other instruments on September 23. Hero MotoCorp: To acquire an additional stake in Ather Energy for Rs. 1,758 crore; holding to rise to 32.8% from 29.88%.

To acquire an additional stake in Ather Energy for Rs. 1,758 crore; holding to rise to 32.8% from 29.88%. ICICI Bank: Completes issuance of $1 billion senior notes under its $7.5 billion GMTN programme. (scanx.trade)

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