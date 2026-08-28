Glenmark Pharma, Mastek, Triveni Engineering Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 31, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Ganesh Housing Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31 Aug 2026 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 31 Aug 2026 Ion Exchange India Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 31 Aug 2026 Mastek Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 31 Aug 2026 Orbit Exports Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 31 Aug 2026 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 31 Aug 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 31 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 28 will be the beneficiaries as it is a Friday and markets are closed on the weekend.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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