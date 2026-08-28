Jewellery Stocks In Focus: JPMorgan Sees Festive, Wedding Demand Driving Growth. Bullish On Titan Company

JPMorgan remains constructive on organized jewellery retail and reiterates its positive stance on Titan Company despite its strong outperformance on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Its confidence is underpinned by sustained jewellery demand through the second and third quarter, supported by an extended festive season, resilient wedding demand, and retailer initiatives aimed at driving buyer acquisition and increasing purchase occasions amid elevated gold-price volatility.

Gold prices have rallied 13% over the past month.

According to the brokerage firm, attractive gold-exchange programs, which accounts for around 50% of gold sales, lightweight and lower-carat offerings, and affordable everyday-wear collections are expanding accessibility and broadening consumer participation across price points.

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JPMorgan expects margins to remain broadly range-bound, supported by premiumization, operating leverage, and ongoing efficiency initiatives, despite persistent gold-price volatility.

Meanwhile, formalization tailwinds continue to support network expansion. Retailers are accelerating network expansion across formats and geographies to capitalize on the long formalization runway.

The brokerage firm said that natural diamonds, particularly smaller stones, continue to benefit from rising studded penetration, premiumization and design innovation. Retailers are scaling LDs selectively through standalone brands, with little evidence of meaningful cannibalization of natural diamond demand so far.

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